There’s never a bad time to revisit John Steinbeck’s sublime fan letter to Marilyn Monroe on behalf of his star-struck nephew

If you aren’t familiar with the Letters of Note Twitter account, you have a real treat in store.

It’s very much a ‘Does what it says on the tin’ sort of thing, sharing letters that are worth a read either because of who sent them or their subject matter. One such letter is this request for an autograph, sent from the author John Steinbeck to the film star, Marilyn Monroe.

On this day in 1955, John Steinbeck asked Marilyn Monroe for her autograph. pic.twitter.com/6dp1PgiBa5 — Letters of Note (@LettersOfNote) April 28, 2021

“I know you are not made of celestial ether, but he doesn’t.”

The letter, which was left to legendary acting coach Lee Strasberg by Marilyn herself as part of a large archive was sold for $3,520 back in 2016, but in many ways it’s simply priceless.

It was shared by Music Publicist Eric Alper back in 2023, and it turned out a lot of people hadn’t seen it before. Even those who had were happy to read it again.

To all you aspiring writers out there, this is what you should aspire to. I know… Don't quit your day jobs. https://t.co/LsVBKovC5C — Fansini (@TheTropaion) April 17, 2023

Wow. That is–wow.

That's actually the coolest thing I've seen today https://t.co/qcNKLuHDQ2 — Gabriella Brillante (accepting commissions) (@Guppy575) April 16, 2023

One of the best letters… ever. https://t.co/k8gCCwqU7U — Simon McCoy (@SimonMcCoyTV) April 17, 2023

Steinbeck was so gifted. Everything he wrote was just incredible. — Kurt Berkes (@KurtBerkes) April 16, 2023

Sadly, John Steinbeck’s nephew-in-law – Jon Atkinson – never got the longed-for autograph, but he’s part of a piece of Hollywood history – and that’s probably just as good.

