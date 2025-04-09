Steve Coogan trolled Republicans who think Jesus agrees with them and it got Magas hellish hot under the collar

Celebrity christianity Republicans Steve Coogan

We hadn’t come across with SubwayTakes with Kareem Rahma before but we’ve already liked and subscribed having watched this.

It’s the great Steve Coogan talking on – you’ll never guess – the subway with Kareem Rahma, a comedian, artist and entrepreneur, in which Coogan identifies the one thing Republicans do actually have in common with Jesus.

And it’s just gone wildly viral because it’s two minutes very well spent.

Jesus was not a Republican!! Feat Steve Coogan pic.twitter.com/wXi5n9bzCb — SubwayTakes with Kareem Rahma (@SubwayTakes) April 7, 2025

Your timeline needs the GREAT steve coogan@benscoble https://t.co/By6mXX5HAr — Adam Hartland (@wegeochem) April 8, 2025

this might be the best one ive seen and after years of sunday school the radio head comment is elite https://t.co/FLnXPxepoF — ☠ (@whititandquitit) April 8, 2025

Hilarious interview and the coping in the comments makes it much much better https://t.co/j4YgfDgnXz — Guti (@DementedDaniel) April 8, 2025

Yes indeed.

The more I watched this, the more I knew the comments would be on fire with weird, outraged, frothy Americans. — Le Chiffre (@FakeF1Photog) April 8, 2025

Talking of which …

Im not a religious man, but this was so cringey. Ick guys! — Joe (@JoeAlderman11) April 7, 2025

Coogan is one of the best examples we have of genuinely funny guy with utterly boring opinions — marc blanc (@blancmarc20) April 8, 2025

It’s so funny that it’s always non-religious people, often straight up atheists, lecturing people on Jesus. — HOOD APPARITION (@herbsmann666) April 8, 2025

And there’s a lot more – and a lot more offensive – from where those came from.

Last word to this person.

So many coping in the comments. He’s not that wrong- Jesus was a revolutionary Communist. Luke 18:25: It is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than for a rich man to enter the kingdom of God.

And as he said he violently fought against bourgeois money lenders. — Kerim ✪ (@kerim_GB) April 7, 2025

Source @SubwayTakes