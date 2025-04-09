Celebrity christianity Republicans Steve Coogan
Steve Coogan trolled Republicans who think Jesus agrees with them and it got Magas hellish hot under the collar
We hadn’t come across with SubwayTakes with Kareem Rahma before but we’ve already liked and subscribed having watched this.
It’s the great Steve Coogan talking on – you’ll never guess – the subway with Kareem Rahma, a comedian, artist and entrepreneur, in which Coogan identifies the one thing Republicans do actually have in common with Jesus.
And it’s just gone wildly viral because it’s two minutes very well spent.
Jesus was not a Republican!! Feat Steve Coogan pic.twitter.com/wXi5n9bzCb
— SubwayTakes with Kareem Rahma (@SubwayTakes) April 7, 2025
More @SubwayTakes here and find it on YouTube here.
Your timeline needs the GREAT steve coogan@benscoble https://t.co/By6mXX5HAr
— Adam Hartland (@wegeochem) April 8, 2025
TRUTH. https://t.co/CbXp6YUwkF
— John Rocha (@TheRochaSays) April 8, 2025
this might be the best one ive seen and after years of sunday school the radio head comment is elite https://t.co/FLnXPxepoF
— ☠ (@whititandquitit) April 8, 2025
Hilarious interview and the coping in the comments makes it much much better https://t.co/j4YgfDgnXz
— Guti (@DementedDaniel) April 8, 2025
Yes indeed.
The more I watched this, the more I knew the comments would be on fire with weird, outraged, frothy Americans.
— Le Chiffre (@FakeF1Photog) April 8, 2025
Talking of which …
Im not a religious man, but this was so cringey. Ick guys!
— Joe (@JoeAlderman11) April 7, 2025
Coogan is one of the best examples we have of genuinely funny guy with utterly boring opinions
— marc blanc (@blancmarc20) April 8, 2025
It’s so funny that it’s always non-religious people, often straight up atheists, lecturing people on Jesus.
— HOOD APPARITION (@herbsmann666) April 8, 2025
And there’s a lot more – and a lot more offensive – from where those came from.
Last word to this person.
So many coping in the comments. He’s not that wrong- Jesus was a revolutionary Communist. Luke 18:25: It is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than for a rich man to enter the kingdom of God.
And as he said he violently fought against bourgeois money lenders.
— Kerim ✪ (@kerim_GB) April 7, 2025
