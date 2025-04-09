Celebrity christianity Republicans Steve Coogan

Steve Coogan trolled Republicans who think Jesus agrees with them and it got Magas hellish hot under the collar

John Plunkett. Updated April 9th, 2025

We hadn’t come across with SubwayTakes with Kareem Rahma before but we’ve already liked and subscribed having watched this.

It’s the great Steve Coogan talking on – you’ll never guess – the subway with Kareem Rahma, a comedian, artist and entrepreneur, in which Coogan identifies the one thing Republicans do actually have in common with Jesus.

And it’s just gone wildly viral because it’s two minutes very well spent.

More @SubwayTakes here and find it on YouTube here.

Yes indeed.

Talking of which …

And there’s a lot more – and a lot more offensive – from where those came from.

Last word to this person.

READ MORE

Donald Trump said world leaders were queuing up to ‘kiss my ass’ over tariffs and was given the bum’s rush – 17 winning comebacks

Source @SubwayTakes