US donald trump

Donald Trump just accidentally stumbled across the question we’re all asking and it’s simply magnificent

John Plunkett. Updated April 10th, 2025

Finally a message has emerged from the White House that we can all thoroughly approve, 100%.

In a week in which he declared out a global trade war only to almost immediately wave the white flag of sorts, Trump’s second term has managed to plunge unimaginable new depths in double quick time.

But there was at least one Trump pronouncement that we could all agree with. Sure, it’s not overburdened with context, obviously, but who’s counting?

Nailed it, Mr President!

To conclude …

Source @Acyn