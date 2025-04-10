Donald Trump just accidentally stumbled across the question we’re all asking and it’s simply magnificent

US donald trump

Finally a message has emerged from the White House that we can all thoroughly approve, 100%.

In a week in which he declared out a global trade war only to almost immediately wave the white flag of sorts, Trump’s second term has managed to plunge unimaginable new depths in double quick time.

But there was at least one Trump pronouncement that we could all agree with. Sure, it’s not overburdened with context, obviously, but who’s counting?

Trump: How do you get to be president and you’re stupid? pic.twitter.com/CcsghNRTpt — Acyn (@Acyn) April 9, 2025

Nailed it, Mr President!

The question on all our minds these days. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) April 10, 2025

The lack of self awareness when making this statement answers that question perfectly — Substance (@__Substance__) April 9, 2025

We’re all currently wondering the same thing. — Blue Georgia (@BlueATLGeorgia) April 9, 2025

Turns out you only need a lot of voters who are also stupid. — Astronomikos (@AstronomikosQ) April 9, 2025

He should stand before a mirror and repeat it to himself slowly. — (@ChidiNwatu) April 9, 2025

We’re past irony at this point… I don’t even know what you call this — Lib Dunk (@libdunkmedia) April 9, 2025

To conclude …

A question on all of our minds https://t.co/AZaF9IbNcy — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) April 9, 2025

Source @Acyn