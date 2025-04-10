Someone asked why British tourists smell so good and the answers have top notes of sarcasm and mirth – 21 favourites

Life funny r/AskUK

Reddit is a curious place that throws up all kinds of strange and eccentric subjects, opinions and questions. One of these popped up on the AskUK page recently, with user holybloodnoarms asking ‘Why do British tourists smell so good?’ and following their question up with this slightly mysterious story:

I’m in a small town in the U.S.A that gets a lot of visitors from the UK, mostly due to an obscure tragedy that occurred there. It’s a general rule in my town that if a British person walks by, they have a very pleasant scent. It’s different for each individual, but I would describe it as almost floral, maybe with a hint of citrus and oakwood. Most are also fairly respectful and do not talk to the locals about the tragedy, as it is a very sensitive issue in this town. Can anyone from across the pond actually verify that this is true?

There is much to unpack here, starting with the issue of the obscure tragedy. What was it? Brits chimed in with various theories, both comic and serious…

‘Someone put milk in before the teabag.’

–Spare-grylls

‘Microwaved the water for the tea.’

–Kopites_Roar

‘My bet is Waco, Texas.’

–righteousfuzz

‘Salem Witch Hunts… that’s the only thing I can think of.’

–sayleanenlarge

But the real gems from this conversation were people suggesting what it was that make people from the UK apparently smell so delicious. Here are some of the best, and most British, answers:

1.

‘Lynx Africa. We all get it every Christmas as ordered by royal decree.’

–antde5

2.

‘If it’s British people in a hot climate, the smell is probably factor 2000 sun cream to be honest.’

–ChefPaula81

3.

‘Tea and fags.’

–UrticateSeven

4.

‘Nope. Walkers Prawn Cocktail.’

–TalentIsAnAsset

5.

‘It’s our natural scent, a combination of tea, sarcasm and depression that oozes from our pores.’

–ImActivelyTired

6.

‘Eau de Greggs.’

–MikeSizemore

7.

‘A submariner once told me when you leave the boat after a long stretch your sense of smell is like that of a wolf and British people smell of milk. Americans apparently smell of cooking oil..?’

–Typical_Math_760

8.

‘Most people on my estate smell of weed and burnt plastic mate.’

–Grand-Impact-4069

9.

‘Imperial Leather soap, Head and Shoulders shampoo, Nivea cream, Sure deodorant, Persil laundry detergent. Chances are every visitor is using at least one of those!’

–Mental_Body_5496

10.

‘We’re like vampires who have to bring some of their native soil with their coffin when they travel, but we have to bring some pot-pourri.’

–klc81

11.

‘Could be something to do with Morris dancing, very popular rural activity in the UK. We’re often adorned in spring flowers whilst doing it.’

–Gerbil-coach