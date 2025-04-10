Politics donald trump naked gun

This hilarious Naked Gun clip went viral and it’s as good a take on what Trump’s just done as you will ever see

John Plunkett. Updated April 10th, 2025

So it turns out Donald Trump isn’t launching a global trade war after all. More of a global trade intermission (well, all except China, but that’s another story).

So after tanking worldwide markets, they’ve all pretty much bounced back again, the only difference being that a lot of people unimaginably richer than us are now even wealthier.

It didn’t stop Trump and his Megalytes claiming some kind of credit for the market reversals, as if the preceding slump had never happened.

And nothing better summed up what Trump’s just done to the markets than this hilarious Naked Gun clip, which went viral after it was posted by @adamjohnsonCHI.

Bravo!

And similar but different – but making entirely the same point – was this …

Art of the deal, folks!

