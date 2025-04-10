This hilarious Naked Gun clip went viral and it’s as good a take on what Trump’s just done as you will ever see

Politics donald trump naked gun

So it turns out Donald Trump isn’t launching a global trade war after all. More of a global trade intermission (well, all except China, but that’s another story).

So after tanking worldwide markets, they’ve all pretty much bounced back again, the only difference being that a lot of people unimaginably richer than us are now even wealthier.

It didn’t stop Trump and his Megalytes claiming some kind of credit for the market reversals, as if the preceding slump had never happened.

today’s close of 9.52% in the S&P matches the 8th best day in history: pic.twitter.com/Wh1HDztLsr — j.d. durkin (@jd_durkin) April 9, 2025

And nothing better summed up what Trump’s just done to the markets than this hilarious Naked Gun clip, which went viral after it was posted by @adamjohnsonCHI.

Bravo!

“I put my boot on this guy’s neck and when I took it off he took some of the deepest breaths of his life!!” — Ben Stephens (@stephens_ben) April 9, 2025

Never seen a movie scene breakdown the week’s market news so clearly https://t.co/SRSgWYXzJ5 — David Neil ⚾️ (@DavidNeil16) April 10, 2025

You mean this is all happening because trump’s subconsciously acting out old movie plots? — [email protected] (@KaleFrosty) April 9, 2025

#MAGA folks, here’s a perfect example of President Trump’s Art of the Deal with Tariffs https://t.co/efQPmV2s8f — Lovely Rita (@LovelyRita1022) April 9, 2025

Damn, right up there with the early 30s, late 2008 and March 2020 as the healthiest the markets have ever been. — Herman Melville’s Merman Hellville (@GoodingTuba) April 9, 2025

And similar but different – but making entirely the same point – was this …

Art of the deal, folks!

