‘What’s something incredibly small someone did that made them instantly more attractive to you?’ 19 tiny but impactful acts

When we’re considering what we want from a partner, we tend to think of the big, obvious things: personality, looks, ambition. But what about the little things that reveal far more about someone’s character than the size of their salary. Over on the AskReddit page, Redditor Honeydrizzlex66 asked:

‘What’s something incredibly small someone did that made them instantly more attractive to you?’

And lots of thoughtful folk jumped in with the things that might be little but are no less mighty for it.

1.

‘Once I was sitting outside with a guy and he saw this little beetle bug on its back waving its legs in the air. He grabbed a leaf and put it right side up.’

–TRIGMILLION

2.

‘I had a similar experience with someone I was dating where we were swimming in a lake and he found a honey bee struggling to get out of the water, so he scooped it up and let it dry out on his arm as he swam it back to shore. It melted my heart.’

–Artsycrumb

3.

‘His place is 15 mins from my place. He always, without fail, used to give me something to munch on – a fruit or snack, for the drive back to my place.’

–pizzaalldays

4.

‘This actually just happened to me last week! On a 10 hour flight back to the US, two empty seats between me and this Italian man who doesn’t speak any English.

‘After trying to get comfortable we make eye contact and he motions for me to lay on the empty seats between us. Trying to be polite I declined but eventually I caved and laid down I was so exhausted. My airline blanket was only big enough to cover my legs so I cross my arms to keep warm. Italian man takes his blanket and drapes it over me. I wanted to cry it was the sweetest thing a stranger has done for me.’

–hoezonelayer-

5.

‘My boyfriend and I were taking a flight for our first trip together very early on in our relationship. While going through airport security I observed him helping out a frazzled lady struggling with an infant.

‘His observation of her struggle, empathy for her situation and the way he helped out like it was the most obvious thing to do really made him shine. He’s now the father of my toddler and we have another one on the way.’

–Nifty__Thrifty

6.

‘My friend guided me into a coffee shop by gently putting his hand at the small of my back. That simple, guiding gesture instantly endeared him to me. My feelings toward him changed in an instant. We’ve been married 42 years.’

–Seated_WallFly

7.

‘My husband needed to sharpen a knife, but didn’t have his tools. He went outside, grabbed a rock and sharpened it with that. It was some real primal caveman shit, and I wanted to climb him like a tree.’

–Galactic_Blacksmith

8.

‘He listened to hear me not just to respond, I have never felt seen and heard like that before.’

–Sickly_Victorian

9.

‘Sharing a song he liked with me. It was actually life changing moment.’

–Katekatrinkate

10.

‘Happened at the beginning when I moved to Germany, not knowing the language, not knowing anyone. Everyone in my class laughed at me for not knowing the language. She was the only one who was nice to me and helped me instead of laughing at me.’

–BMWMpower77