‘What’s something you didn’t realize was expensive until you had to buy it?’ – 17 surprisingly spenny purchases

Been handed a bill recently only to see an eye-watering sum of money you didn’t expect to have to pay? Welcome to 2025.

It seems like everything you purchase these days costs more than you’d expect, and that’s before you factor in the latest rounds of US tariffs. But to find out the most surprising expenses, notnowmom-1802 put this question to the sage consumers over at r/AskReddit:

What’s something you didn’t realize was expensive until you actually had to buy it?

Here are the top answers of things that caught people off guard …

‘Rugs.’

-Responsible_Bowl_477

‘Outdoor furniture… Really just furniture in general!’

-drummybear67

‘10k for a cemetery plot.’

-hammer415263

‘Trash cans’

-Dani_abqnm

‘Dental care.’

-Hefty-Development725

‘Lamps. I only buy them second hand because new lamps seem insanely expensive for no reason.’

-Glittering-Lychee629

‘Bras’

-dunwerking

‘New tires for the car’

-insane4you

‘rocks and dirt are unexpectedly expensive’

-choobie-doobie