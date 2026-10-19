People set out to ruin book titles by adding a word, and it’s definitely mission accomplished – 23 to add to the library
A lot of thought goes into naming books, but sometimes there’s a bit of luck involved.
The classic Joseph Heller novel Catch-22 was originally going to be Catch-18, but Leon Uris bagged that number with Mila 18 not long before Heller’s book was due to be published, and we now can’t imagine it being anything other than 22.
Over on Bluesky, people have been setting out to spoil those carefully thought-out titles with the addition of a word, and looking at this collection, we’d say it’s mission accomplished.