People set out to ruin book titles by adding a word, and it’s definitely mission accomplished – 23 to add to the library

Social Media books

A lot of thought goes into naming books, but sometimes there’s a bit of luck involved.

The classic Joseph Heller novel Catch-22 was originally going to be Catch-18, but Leon Uris bagged that number with Mila 18 not long before Heller’s book was due to be published, and we now can’t imagine it being anything other than 22.

Over on Bluesky, people have been setting out to spoil those carefully thought-out titles with the addition of a word, and looking at this collection, we’d say it’s mission accomplished.

1. Ruin a book by adding a wordWhite Pride and Prejudice — Sean Jones KC (@seanjones.org) 2026-10-11T10:46:22.590Z

2. Ruin a book by adding a word Moby Dick Pic — Paul Bernal (@paulbernal.bsky.social) 2026-10-11T09:51:27.953Z

3. Ruin a book by adding a wordThe Lord of the Onion Rings — 🌴Jeff🌴 (@counseloroh.bsky.social) 2026-10-11T04:27:16.176Z

4. Ruin a book by adding a word:Disco Inferno (by Dante Alighieri) — Coffeemancer Vanvidum (@vanvidum.bsky.social) 2026-10-11T02:31:51.661Z

5. Ruin a book by adding a wordNaked Lunch Lady — (@revroth.bsky.social) 2026-10-11T15:59:40.648Z

6. Ruin a book by adding a wordTommy Robinson Crusoe — Scornflake Ghhhoul (@scornflakegrrrl.bsky.social) 2026-10-11T09:52:10.284Z

7. Ruin a book by adding a word:The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe Malfunction — St. Simeon the Holy Fool (@simeonthefool.bsky.social) 2026-10-10T21:31:55.537Z

8. Ruin a book by adding a wordFellowship of the Ring Camera — Uncle Duke (@uncleduke1969.bsky.social) 2026-10-11T16:22:44.803Z

9. Ruin a book by adding a word:The Hitch-Hiker’s Guide to the Samsung Galaxy — Peter Anderson (@zerogeewhiz.bsky.social) 2026-10-11T07:02:57.674Z

10. Ruin a book by adding a word:Cat Piss On A Hot Tin Roof — Pup Fiction (@pupfiction.bsky.social) 2026-10-11T11:06:01.043Z

11. Ruin a book by adding a wordThe Secret Olive Garden — St. Simeon the Holy Fool (@simeonthefool.bsky.social) 2026-10-11T09:42:49.151Z