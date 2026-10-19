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People set out to ruin book titles by adding a word, and it’s definitely mission accomplished – 23 to add to the library

Poke Reporter. Updated October 19th, 2026

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A lot of thought goes into naming books, but sometimes there’s a bit of luck involved.

The classic Joseph Heller novel Catch-22 was originally going to be Catch-18, but Leon Uris bagged that number with Mila 18 not long before Heller’s book was due to be published, and we now can’t imagine it being anything other than 22.

Over on Bluesky, people have been setting out to spoil those carefully thought-out titles with the addition of a word, and looking at this collection, we’d say it’s mission accomplished.

1.

Ruin a book by adding a wordWhite Pride and Prejudice

Sean Jones KC (@seanjones.org) 2026-10-11T10:46:22.590Z

2.

Ruin a book by adding a word Moby Dick Pic

Paul Bernal (@paulbernal.bsky.social) 2026-10-11T09:51:27.953Z

3.

Ruin a book by adding a wordThe Lord of the Onion Rings

🌴Jeff🌴 (@counseloroh.bsky.social) 2026-10-11T04:27:16.176Z

4.

Ruin a book by adding a word:Disco Inferno (by Dante Alighieri)

Coffeemancer Vanvidum (@vanvidum.bsky.social) 2026-10-11T02:31:51.661Z

5.

Ruin a book by adding a wordNaked Lunch Lady

(@revroth.bsky.social) 2026-10-11T15:59:40.648Z

6.

Ruin a book by adding a wordTommy Robinson Crusoe

Scornflake Ghhhoul (@scornflakegrrrl.bsky.social) 2026-10-11T09:52:10.284Z

7.

Ruin a book by adding a word:The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe Malfunction

St. Simeon the Holy Fool (@simeonthefool.bsky.social) 2026-10-10T21:31:55.537Z

8.

Ruin a book by adding a wordFellowship of the Ring Camera

Uncle Duke (@uncleduke1969.bsky.social) 2026-10-11T16:22:44.803Z

9.

Ruin a book by adding a word:The Hitch-Hiker’s Guide to the Samsung Galaxy

Peter Anderson (@zerogeewhiz.bsky.social) 2026-10-11T07:02:57.674Z

10.

Ruin a book by adding a word:Cat Piss On A Hot Tin Roof

Pup Fiction (@pupfiction.bsky.social) 2026-10-11T11:06:01.043Z

11.

Ruin a book by adding a wordThe Secret Olive Garden

St. Simeon the Holy Fool (@simeonthefool.bsky.social) 2026-10-11T09:42:49.151Z

12.

Ruin a book by adding a wordA I Claudius

Sean Jones KC (@seanjones.org) 2026-10-11T11:08:37.244Z

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