A right-wing activist was asked ‘What have you done for your country?’ and got taken down a peg or ten for his entitled response

Politics

Far-right political activist Montgomery Toms is the founder of Freedom Watch GB which is heavily associated with the delightful Restore Britain movement. He’s basically a kind of cut-price Charlie Kirk tribute act with a posh voice.

Here he is in one of his trademark Kirk-style street-debates, being asked a simple, yet rather devastating question by a member of the public.

Thanks to Mukhtar for sharing on Twitter.

Bro cooked this far-right guy by asking him one simple question: "What have you done for your country?" "I was against lockdowns and masks." https://t.co/4P4UcGELOJ — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) October 16, 2026

Cue the mockery. Lots of delicious mockery.

1. “I was against doing simple stuff to keep people safe cus wahhh” Is basically what I heard 🤷‍♂️ — FishFlakes (@Fish_Flakes546) October 16, 2026

2. So instead of concentrating on his education in lockdown he was on TikTok and YouTube getting groomed by anti vaxxers and anti lockdown arseholes. And here we are! Hasn’t had a job since he was 16, and he’s fucking unemployable now. What a waste of skin and bones. — Alison Wilson (@thecraftybeggar) October 17, 2026

3. When the lockdown happened he decided to throw a strop? Is that it? My teenager complied with the rules and therefore contributed to helping to protect the older generation… it sucked for everyone but decent people understood that masks & lockdown were necessary 🤷‍♀️ — Em (@Bloomgabs) October 16, 2026

4. So he was 16 in 2020-21 Covid times and now 22 without a job but doing rage bait interviews in street corners to make pennies 🤔 — proud-som (@proudsomjnr) October 16, 2026

5. 'I did fuck all but make noise' 😂😂😂 — Just_Looking (@support407) October 16, 2026

6. He claims that he is humble??? He obviously lacks self awareness. — Robin Fortune (@robin_fort62456) October 16, 2026

7. So basically his whole achievement is stirring shit up and creating noise about it. — J.☣️ (@Stay_AwayJ898) October 17, 2026

8. Love the guy in the glasses! So to translate the hesitations & gibberish the far-right guy hasn’t done a thing for his country 🙈😂 — Adesha Frazer (@AdeshaF) October 16, 2026