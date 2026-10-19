A right-wing activist was asked ‘What have you done for your country?’ and got taken down a peg or ten for his entitled response
Far-right political activist Montgomery Toms is the founder of Freedom Watch GB which is heavily associated with the delightful Restore Britain movement. He’s basically a kind of cut-price Charlie Kirk tribute act with a posh voice.
Here he is in one of his trademark Kirk-style street-debates, being asked a simple, yet rather devastating question by a member of the public.
Thanks to Mukhtar for sharing on Twitter.
Bro cooked this far-right guy by asking him one simple question:
"What have you done for your country?"
"I was against lockdowns and masks." https://t.co/4P4UcGELOJ
— Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) October 16, 2026
Cue the mockery. Lots of delicious mockery.