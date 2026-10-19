Politics

A right-wing activist was asked ‘What have you done for your country?’ and got taken down a peg or ten for his entitled response

David Harris. Updated October 19th, 2026

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Far-right political activist Montgomery Toms is the founder of Freedom Watch GB which is heavily associated with the delightful Restore Britain movement. He’s basically a kind of cut-price Charlie Kirk tribute act with a posh voice.

Here he is in one of his trademark Kirk-style street-debates, being asked a simple, yet rather devastating question by a member of the public.

Thanks to Mukhtar for sharing on Twitter.

Cue the mockery. Lots of delicious mockery.

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