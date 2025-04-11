The chaotic scenes at the Minecraft movie is the only meme in town and this is surely the only response you need

Entertainment A Minecraft Movie cinema TikTok

The cinema release of ‘A Minecraft Movie’ last week has had some altogether unexpected reactions from its audience due to its legendary status amongst the world’s school kids. Since the final trailer was uploaded, a veritable storm of memes has been brewing on certain corners of the internet, making some of the film’s lines iconic to a generation of young teens.

If it has passed you by, this is the official Warner Bros. trailer:

The trailer instantly became fodder for a barrage of mocking videos – so much so that when the film finally came out on April 4th (in the UK), cinema-goers were clapping, cheering and throwing popcorn when Jack Black (playing Steve, the protagonist of the game) said the fabled lines. We need look no further than TikTok to find the culprit.

And here are some reports of the rowdy cinema reactions:

The Minecraft movie might be movie of the year, people already knew the lines by heart before they saw it pic.twitter.com/tYlzAnDY5C — internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) April 5, 2025

A screening of the Minecraft movie got so loud police had to step in and kick several people out of the theater They were screaming and throwing popcorn during the “Chicken Jockey” scene pic.twitter.com/wgS9DYQLpQ — Dexerto (@Dexerto) April 6, 2025

“Chicken Jockey” celebrations at Minecraft Movie screenings are getting so wild, cinemas are warning fans not to throw food or drinks pic.twitter.com/L7O9SkW4uo — Dexerto (@Dexerto) April 7, 2025

However, it seems that no publicity is bad publicity for A Minecraft Movie, which has grossed $301 million in its opening weekend alone, no doubt partly because of its infamous reputation.

And of all the many things people are saying about it, surely this is the only one you need.

I took my son to watch the Minecraft movie & he was like this the whole time pic.twitter.com/oFXl8SCFNq — ronnie (@redfieldcooper) April 6, 2025

Could have been worse though.

Someone brought an actual chicken to a ‘MINECRAFT’ movie screening. Read our review: https://t.co/uuggEo3o94 pic.twitter.com/gGb5jOkgWk — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 10, 2025

When cinemas asked people to stop watching movies at home and enjoy them on the big screen, we’re not sure this is entirely what they had in mind. Their chickens have obviously come home to roost.

