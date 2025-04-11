No-one nailed Donald Trump’s great tariff flip-flop as brutally as the Irish Daily Star and people are totally cracking up

US daily star donald trump

It was the week of the Great Donald Trump Tariff Flip Flop, when the US president marched his tariffs to the top of the hill only to march them straight back down again.

The only consequence, it appears, is that people with not much money have less of it, and people with unimiginable amounts of money have even more of it after it prompted a week of turmoil on the markets which shows no sign of going away just yet.

Trump appears to be doing a sterling job of hiding in plain sight right now and surely no-one said it better than the Daily Star. Specifially, the front page of the Irish Daily Star.

Bravo!

And here are just a few of the comments it prompted.

Headline of the year, and it’s not even close — Robert Rea (@robertrea) April 10, 2025

The Irish must be protected at all costs https://t.co/px2G225HBL — Shawn Roos (@shawnroos) April 11, 2025

Headline of the day in the Irish tabloid @IrishStarSport pic.twitter.com/PKsjMlCpaq — Johnny Lappin (@JohnnyJtf) April 10, 2025

I love the Irish Papers https://t.co/ZsNo03zbBU — Grumpelstiltskin (@GlynnErnesto) April 11, 2025

To conclude …

10/10 headline No notes https://t.co/bwQ0ilWAN6 — Rory B (@NutsForSport30) April 10, 2025

READ MORE

Donald Trump just accidentally stumbled across the question we’re all asking and it’s simply magnificent

H/T @campbellclaret