This woman’s reaction every time her husband starts ‘influencing’ is just the content we needed today

John Plunkett. Updated April 11th, 2025

Here’s just the escape we needed from everything else going on right now, a husband who shared his wife’s reactions every time he starts ‘influencing’ and it’s just fabulous.

We’re sure he’s not being entirely serious about it, but there’s nothing half-arsed about how she feels about it ….

That’s just blooming lovely, and no mistake.

We’re with this person.

Source @ronin21btc