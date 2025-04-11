This woman’s reaction every time her husband starts ‘influencing’ is just the content we needed today

US funny Influencers relationships

Here’s just the escape we needed from everything else going on right now, a husband who shared his wife’s reactions every time he starts ‘influencing’ and it’s just fabulous.

We’re sure he’s not being entirely serious about it, but there’s nothing half-arsed about how she feels about it ….

This man is a LEGEND pic.twitter.com/GlywhEHKz2 — RŌNIN (@ronin21btc) April 9, 2025

That’s just blooming lovely, and no mistake.

WOD UP GANG — RŌNIN (@ronin21btc) April 10, 2025

The first time I’ve liked an influencer. — a what (@awhat4517) April 10, 2025

The ones shes expecting him to take a picture only to be horrified when he starts speaking — i (@Murlobe) April 10, 2025

She’s WAY out of his league — ☀️$Xillionaire.xrp.xdc.hbar.qnt‍☠️⚓ (@XRPcurt) April 9, 2025

She started to come around at the end. — Kenny Powers (@Kenn_Fn_Powers) April 10, 2025

We’re with this person.

My new favorite video lol https://t.co/ilgupBcROe — CO (@Coreycheck) April 10, 2025

Source @ronin21btc