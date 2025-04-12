People have been sharing the things they can’t believe they’ve had to tell other adults – 19 perplexing explanations

Round Ups Ask Reddit

It’s impossible for a person to know everything. But there are some things in life that you would think everybody knows.

Apparently not. According to the findings of TheBanishedBard, there are lots of adults wandering around who seem to be oblivious to the most basic of facts. That’s because they threw this question out to the good people over at r/AskReddit:

What was your “I can’t believe I have to explain this to an adult” moment?

Here are the most staggering displays of ignorance from the replies…

1.

‘My mom set up her phone to unlock using her fingerprint, except she scanned her index fingerprint and then tried to unlock it with her thumb. It didn’t work and she couldn’t understand why. A few years later I was telling my boyfriend this story and he also didn’t understand why it wouldn’t unlock.

So I’ve met two adults that didn’t know their fingerprints were different on each finger.’

-d3f3ct1v3

2.

‘I had to explain to a girl I knew, who was 20 years old, that she could possibly be pregnant, even if she didn’t have an orgasm. She kept going on and on about how her period was late and she felt weird but she couldn’t possibly be pregnant because only her boyfriend finished, not her, so there’s no way she could be pregnant. She was pregnant, and very shocked about it. I haven’t spoken to her in about 12 years but I see her and her kid around sometimes and it always makes me think how sex ed should teach kids the things they actually need to know every time I see her.’

-imnotreallyadolphin

3.

‘Working at a computer store around 2014. Rich looking lady shows up complaining that she’s having issues with her Microsoft Surface Tablet. She explains that she’s got no problem with it at home but whenever she leaves she doesn’t have internet anymore. At first I assumed she had the version of the tablet with a sim card and it wasn’t set properly, but no, she had the standard version. She expected her home wifi to work everywhere. I tried, for fifteen minutes, to explain to her how wifi worked but she would have none of it. She thought I was treating her like an idiot (not at first but after twenty minutes of her not understanding wifi I for sure was…) and asked to speak to my manager. Twenty minutes later I saw her still arguing with my manager…’

-NeededMonster

4.

‘I had to explain, TWICE, about things being stuck to screens to someone after they called IT and complained twice about “unclearable” error messages on their screens. First one was a post it note someone had stuck to her screen, the second was the face plate of an exit sign that had fallen on the floor and someone had leaned up against her screen so she’d know to call maintenance to have it put back up. It was confusing trying to decipher over the phone why “there’s a green error and a man running out a door” until I went over to see it for myself.’

-davidgrayPhotography

5.

‘The ungodly amount of times I have had to tell people that no, those are not ticks on your cat/dog’s stomach. They are nipples. Also, the number of men who reply, “But he’s a BOY?!” Like…my goodest dude, YOU have nipples.’

-According-Lobster-72

6.

‘I once bartended at a brewery and served two customers two pints of beer with different glass shapes. The one paying for the drinks smirked at me and said, “We both ordered a pint.” I told him they were both pints, then he laughed and said, “You expect me to believe they’re the same? They don’t look the same.” It took me grabbing two different, empty pint glasses, filling one with water, then pouring the water into the other glass, for the guy to understand the basic concept of volume.’

-Famousguy11

7.

‘I had to explain to a friend of a friend that wind is not created by tree leaves rustling together vigorously. To do this task without showing the outright judgment on my face was near impossible.

-KenzQB

8.

‘Yes, Brazil is a real country.’

-deaniebopper

9.

‘If you put on someone else’s glasses, they are not wrong because YOU can’t see out of them. They aren’t made for you.’

-bumbleguinea

10.