Are you feeling thirty? 16 marvellous memes made for millennials
Does it ever get to you how young everyone is? Do you, as a millennial, have probably the greatest ideas ever, if only someone would implement them?
You are not alone. Welcome to millennial heaven.
The folks over at AF Media have been running the I Am Thirty AF Instagram account for as long as I can remember, which might be less than a year. And have they got memes for you!
Here are 16 of our favourites.
1. On happiness
2. On growing up Gifted & Talented
3. On the joy of language
4. On supportive dads
5. On the Golden Age of sitcoms
6. On pranking and April Fools
7. On Super Mario Bros
8. On 21st-century consumerism
9. On the joys of online cooking blogs
10. On how to lose friends and alienate people
11. On gut health
12. On men and women
13. On technology
14. On work
15. On blink-182
16. On self-belief
And finally, on language… again… because …
Source iamthirtyaf Image iamthirtyaf, Screengrab