Turns out this cop picked a fight with the wrong person and it’s both a highly disturbing and supremely satisfying watch

John Plunkett. Updated April 14th, 2025

A TikTok video apparently showing a cop pick on the wrong person has gone wildly viral because it’s deeply disconcerting but most of all supremely satisfying watch.

It starts out as an inquiry about alleged flytipping and escalates into something more worrying than that. But there’s only one person humiliated at the end of it (and they’re the one wearing a badge).

@cops.captain7 Black Female Lawyer Vs Arrogant Cop #cops #police #bodycam ♬ original sound – cops.captain7

And just in case that’s tricky to watch in full.

It prompted no end of shock and fury …

… and also, it has to be said, just a little bit of scepticism.

Except …

