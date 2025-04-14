Turns out this cop picked a fight with the wrong person and it’s both a highly disturbing and supremely satisfying watch

US cops takedowns

A TikTok video apparently showing a cop pick on the wrong person has gone wildly viral because it’s deeply disconcerting but most of all supremely satisfying watch.

It starts out as an inquiry about alleged flytipping and escalates into something more worrying than that. But there’s only one person humiliated at the end of it (and they’re the one wearing a badge).

And just in case that’s tricky to watch in full.

This is why everyone needs to know their rights while being stopped and questioned by police. These officers had no idea she was an attorney who wasn’t having any more of their games. She put up with way more than she should; we all know why they are giving her grief.… pic.twitter.com/vlfdrzjlw2 — Izzy Ⓜ️Ⓜ️ (@1zzyzyx1) April 14, 2025

It prompted no end of shock and fury …

The words he used: escalating, confrontational, difficult, aggressive, not good enough, and etc. I watch OPNation and I hear the words used by police to escalate, manipulate, and to justify their actions and behavior. — Tina M Long (@TinaMGLong) April 14, 2025

The cop did all of that over trash? You would think that she was dumping a body or something. — James Watt Lives (@JamesWattLives) April 14, 2025

I don’t understand this- why is a police officer remotely concerned at someone disposing of rubbish in a container?She wasn’t throwing it on the road , or littering..what interest could he have? Do police officers waste their time on all this trivial stuff all over the States? — AsymetricJockey. (@asymetricjockey) April 14, 2025

Him not understanding why her id is her home address not her business address. Can he BE any more disingenuous? — Wulfsethen (@wulfsethen) April 14, 2025

Lmao scumbag “this whole situation seems very suspicious” If I was a lawyer I’d sue to put him in his place — Jimbo Shmimbo (@GreyDog434) April 14, 2025

Good for her — diary of an obsolete man (@mentorsrule1) April 14, 2025

… and also, it has to be said, just a little bit of scepticism.

This seems fake and staged. — Albee Fine (@BoyWhatWillitBe) April 14, 2025

This has to be set up. Pretty easy to understand why her business card and address on her driver’s license would be different, — Erik Maas (@ErikErikgmaas) April 14, 2025

Except …

All the pasty men whining ‘This seems staged’. No it fucking doesn’t, ya twerps. It seems absolutely on par for whiny, thick, aggressive cops in the USA harassing Black women. Thicko expects her to live at her rented office? They give these men weapons? I hope she sued him. https://t.co/wxPpXVDupV — DaisyMWilly (@ShowUsSweeties) April 14, 2025

