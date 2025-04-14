Men have been sharing what they learnt about women when they got a girlfriend – 19 bros whose minds were blown

Life Ask Reddit relationships women

It’s often said that men are simple creatures, which may explain why there are so many things they find puzzling or surprising about women.

They quickly learn though. Usually when they get a girlfriend and the day-to-day realities of their partner’s lives start to play out. But what can other men learn from these experiences? That’s what MainDifficult2641 wanted to know as they threw this question out to r/AskReddit…

‘Men, what did you find out about women when you got a girlfriend?’

These are the top replies that men would do well to take note of …

1.

‘Bras are far more expensive than I realized.’

-Ok_Emu4157

2.

‘That they have no pockets’

-Away_Tear6619

3.

‘Having at least 1.5 bathrooms is indispensable.’

-Devonai

4.

‘Their shirts button on the other side. This blew my mind.’

-BubbhaJebus

5.

‘That I snore and move way too much in my sleep.’

-onetwo3four5

6.

‘I wouldn’t say all women, but my girl needs quite a bit of reassurance. She has abandonment issues so when she’s said I have to remind her I am not going anywhere. I don’t mind it because she truly is a wonderful and caring woman. We’re a team.’

-Global_Proof_2960

7.

‘If she asks if you want ice cream, she wants ice cream and wants you to say yes so that she can get ice cream.’

-Cranius_Maximus_

8.

‘You realize how much you learn about yourself through her. Whether it’s how you react to situations, how much you value certain things, or even what you really need in life.’

-Proper_Equivalent612

9.

‘The phrase ‘do you want comfort or solutions’ is going to save you a whoooole lot of headache’

-bobcat_bedders