When you think you can wax your leg while showing no emotion, but this happens …

Life funny

A clip of @_ap26‘s attempt to wax his leg while showing no emotion – like that was ever going to happen – had a second shot at going viral back in 2024, all thanks to this reaction stitch.

If you haven’t seen it already, you’re in for a treat. If you have – you’re still in for a treat, but you know what’s coming.

Like Jasmyna, TikTok had no sympathy at all.

And that’s just leg wax … what about childbirth hahaha men

OsFreverie

I’m laughing because this is the exact emotions and facial expressions I do when waxing myself – instant regret.

Shannon Morgan

And legend says he still wears this wax strip to this day.

Annie10660

No emotions. Sorry bro, you made us men look baaaad.

Dina Maghreb

It’s probs worse since your hair has to be a certain length to wax. If his leg hair was long, no one can save him.

Lizzie.J

And that my son is one of the LESS PAINFUL zones.

Francesco Nappo

I love how his voice shot up to soprano with every pull!

Reaparcher

I always wondered what no emotion looked like.

Aoife

He forgot to warm it in his hands! That makes all the difference! DO IT AGAIN FAM!!

Loulee

I’m a MAN I got this whahahahaha.

FrankJansen613

The grin I was grinning before he even started.

crapbag8675309

I bet he went to A&E.

rijolebitata475

Not quite. Here’s what happened next.

That’s a life lesson learnt.

Tigra Evel had a suggestion.

Now I think we all need to do a response video of us waxing,showing him what 0 emotion really look like.

We’ll leave that to somebody else.

Source _ap26 H/T @jasmyna84 Image Screengrab