Jason Isaacs’ whistle-stop tour of UK accents blew Jimmy Fallon (and the rest of us) away

Everybody’s talking about the hit HBO series The White Lotus, which details the antics of staff and visitors at the eponymous fictional luxury hotel chain, with each season set in a different location.

British actor Jason Isaacs, probably best known for the role of Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter film franchise, stars in season three as Timothy Ratliff, a rich businessman from North Carolina, facing the prospect of ruin and possible imprisonment.

He has been widely praised for the accuracy of his accent, and the topic came up when he spoke to Jimmy Fallon on the Tonight Show.

We reckon Jimmy needs to keep practising, but Jason nailed it. These people agreed.

1.

HE’S SCOUSE???

Erynn

2.

Never in my life would I think I’d ever hear Jason Isaacs doing a Geordie accent, proud to have witnessed that.

Cocaclola

3.

As someone from the uk, they’re all really, really accurate.

Tanya Day

4.

He talked more in this interview than in the entire season lol.

hollyhollistersxo

5.

Why is it whenever Americans try and do a Yorkshire accent it comes out Indian?

MazeHazel

6.

I would pay to attend a seminar on him teaching accents.

dinasaurusrex

7.

Every single accent Jimmy did was Irish.

Ado

8.

He does a great Yorkshire accent in “the Death of Stalin”.

Lorenzo

9.

I never thought I would be so impressed with Lucius Malfoy!!

Kristen Steventon

10.

Don Cheadle in Oceans 11 is accurate because boy, what was that accent.

Shannon Taylor

11.

Never knew Issacs is so funny. And he hates Trump, so I LOVE HIM!

AnnieM

12.

Dawg as a manc that felt hurtful.

Saul Shlosberg

The White Lotus entered the chat.

Taking notes to perfect our “the coconut milk is off!”



If you want to watch the full eleven-minute interview, you can do that here.

Source The Tonight Show Image Screengrab