Just when you thought you were in the stupidest timeline, Liz Truss announces plans to launch her own ‘free speech’ social media platform

Politics Liz Truss

When Liz Truss wrecked people’s mortgages and pension plans with an insane, uncosted budget that gave handouts to the wealthy, and was subsequently forced to resign, we initially thought she would fade quietly into the background to devote herself to sampling British cheeses or something.

How wrong we were.

Post-PM-Truss was fired up to prove her strategy had been the right one all along, and by ‘right’, we mean ‘far right’, as that’s the company she’s been keeping – largely on the other side of the Atlantic, turning up at American ultra-conservative conferences and courting the Maga crowd.

Liz Truss, "I wanted to cut taxes. I wanted to cut the size of the administrative state. And those people didn't like it" "The economic establishment in Britain wanted to keep things the way they were. And they did. They got me. But I have learnt from that Steve" Steve Bannon,… pic.twitter.com/TE1PiDX3PV — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) February 23, 2024

A huge part of the US Right’s schtick is that their free speech is somehow being curtailed. Donald Trump started his own social media site – Truth Social – to address that, Elon Musk bought a social media site and broke it, and now brave warrior Liz Truss is getting in on the act.

The London Economic had the details.

EXCLUSIVE Britain is just months away from getting a platform similar to Donald Trump’s 'Truth Social' as Liz Truss reveals when she will launch her new ‘free speech’ social media network https://t.co/Vju9eT5ZQm — Bill Curtis (@billcurtis0) April 15, 2025

And you thought it was bad on here… pic.twitter.com/U1yH6OAjFx — The London Economic (@LondonEconomic) April 15, 2025

Truss told attendees at the Saving the West Bitcoin conference in Bedford that her platform will be part of a grassroots movement that will hold the government to account.

While it wasn’t the first time she had mentioned her plan, the addition of a timescale was an update, and it certainly grabbed public attention more than when she touted it to the far-right CPAC crowd in February.

Here’s how Twitter reacted.

1.

2.

Can’t wait to join Bintstagram! pic.twitter.com/jZdSatBmbo — Florence Lox (@floboflo) April 15, 2025

3.

4.

THIS IS NOT PARODY EXCLUSIVE: Liz Truss to launch ‘free speech’ social media platform this summer 'LETTUCE BE' 'COS WE CARE' 'BUTTERHEAD' Other names are availablehttps://t.co/TXtYCFp7TY — dave lawrence (@dave43law) April 15, 2025

5.

Liz Truss. Her new ‘free speech’ social media platform. Please let it be called ‘Trickle Down.’

pic.twitter.com/sxGfRrea4v — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) April 15, 2025

6.

Liz Truss couldn't launch a pod into a Nespresso machine. https://t.co/rYxF04TAOs — Philip Nolan (@philipnolan1) April 15, 2025

7.

Posts disappear after 49 days. https://t.co/IkvyrsmBEv — Benjamin Cook (@benjamin_cook) April 15, 2025

8.

I bet she calls it "Trussted". It's vain, needs to be explained every time, and insures its failure. ~AAhttps://t.co/WKmxFJvf1U — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) April 15, 2025

9.

Liz Truss is launching her own social media platform.

Presumably the site will crash after a few weeks and blame the Bank of England. pic.twitter.com/ZYccPQXavs — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) April 15, 2025

10.

call it Lettuce Social and all will be forgiven Liz pic.twitter.com/ylyVlyBbBb — dave ❄️ (@mrdavemacleod) April 15, 2025

11.