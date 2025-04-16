Politics Liz Truss

Just when you thought you were in the stupidest timeline, Liz Truss announces plans to launch her own ‘free speech’ social media platform

Updated April 16th, 2025

When Liz Truss wrecked people’s mortgages and pension plans with an insane, uncosted budget that gave handouts to the wealthy, and was subsequently forced to resign, we initially thought she would fade quietly into the background to devote herself to sampling British cheeses or something.

How wrong we were.

Post-PM-Truss was fired up to prove her strategy had been the right one all along, and by ‘right’, we mean ‘far right’, as that’s the company she’s been keeping – largely on the other side of the Atlantic, turning up at American ultra-conservative conferences and courting the Maga crowd.

Thanks to @tedcruz and @heidiscruz for the warm welcome in Houston, Texas. It’s vital that Conservatives win the battle of ideas both in the U.S. and UK. The time is now. (Truss with Ted Cruz and his wife at their home)

A huge part of the US Right’s schtick is that their free speech is somehow being curtailed. Donald Trump started his own social media site – Truth Social – to address that, Elon Musk bought a social media site and broke it, and now brave warrior Liz Truss is getting in on the act.

The London Economic had the details.

Truss told attendees at the Saving the West Bitcoin conference in Bedford that her platform will be part of a grassroots movement that will hold the government to account.

While it wasn’t the first time she had mentioned her plan, the addition of a timescale was an update, and it certainly grabbed public attention more than when she touted it to the far-right CPAC crowd in February.

Here’s how Twitter reacted.

