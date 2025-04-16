Of all the criticism of Katy Perry’s Blue Origin flight this Channel 5 viewer was truly out of this world

Videos channel 5 space

In a scenario that feels like it came from the sitcom 30 Rock, singer Katy Perry and a bunch of fellow space tourists, sorry, astronauts, went to space early on Monday, as part of an all-female Blue Origin space flight.

The event has had a divisive reaction, with criticism that a space mission featuring celebrities was out of touch and environmentally insensitive. Yet Channel 5’s Storm Huntley received the most abstract criticism from a caller on Tuesday, which you can see host Matt Allwright reacting to below.

And that’s enough television for today. pic.twitter.com/VNjkZdUdNb — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) April 15, 2025

“The most offensive thing was the shape of the rocket,” caller Yvonne. “It was obviously phallic and I found it self indulgent and disgusting, quite honestly.”

When Matt, understandably, responded to Yvonne saying that all rockets tend to be shaped like this, Yvonne responded: “This is especially phallic.”

Yvonne, I am sorry to tell you that most rockets are phallic shaped. Mind out of the gutter. — Dave (@d_a_v_e_m_a) April 15, 2025

And, of course, it wasn’t long before people started to see comparisons to the Austin Powers franchise.

In conclusion…

ESPECIALLY PHALLIC — Sarah (@sarahbxrkxr) April 15, 2025

