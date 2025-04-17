A Bitcoiner trolled ‘leftoids’ for being wary of AI and got all the responses they deserved – 17 not computer generated takedowns

Twitter AI comebacks

In the interests of full disclosure and all that we hadn’t come across Nic Carter before but by all accounts he’s an internet entrepreneur, investor, Bitcoin proponent, and journalist (it says here).

He’s also a big fan of Articifical Intelligence, it turns out. People on the left of centre, politically speaking? Not so much.

And here’s what he just had to say about the two of them.

i’ve noticed a weird aversion to using AI on the left. not sure if it’s a climate or an IP thing or what, but it seems like a massive self-own to deduct yourself 30+ points of IQ because you don’t like the tech — nic carter (@nic__carter) April 15, 2025

And it’s fair to say it prompted quite the response from the people he was talking about. No, not AI – at least, we don’t think so.

And these people surely said it best.

1.

The left wing impulse to read books and think https://t.co/vZq39sCguh — Neil Renic (@NC_Renic) April 16, 2025

2.

i wonder why anyone would be against replacing human workers? probably has nothing to do with it being wrong about everything all the time https://t.co/QdH7U5bakG pic.twitter.com/gvcSiB1kx2 — Western Kabuki (@WesternKabuki) April 16, 2025

3.

it’s a little comforting to know this kind of intelligence is what we are up against https://t.co/rM2GP8YVnO — matthew ellis (@matthiasellis) April 16, 2025

4.

LOL this is *hilarious* because regularly using AI tools will functionally deduct the 30+ points of IQ he’s afraid he’s losing by NOT using AI he wants to be smart so bad he’s setting conditions to become stupid https://t.co/m4q81VPLqh — Dave, Aspiring Peasant (@aspiringpeasant) April 16, 2025

5.

IQ is like astrology for dudes with Blue Checks https://t.co/D90AfwoCrS — Maung Thuta (@CypressDahlia) April 17, 2025

6.

Very comfortable with AI-dislike being left-coded https://t.co/eWv33JeQPr — bearistotle (@gnrosenberg) April 16, 2025

7.

there’s a very noticeable left wing bias towards using your own brain https://t.co/x0AVHH6QDS — BO (@bo_austin_) April 16, 2025

8.