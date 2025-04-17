JD Vance claimed his ancestors built the US with their bare hands, and the internet begged to differ – 15 fact-checks

US JD Vance

One of the more disturbing acts of the second Trump regime has been its immigration force ICE snatching people and facilitating their deportation to a prison in El Salvador – without proof of wrongdoing.

On the 15th of March, a Maryland resident of Salvadoran origin with an asylum order, Kilmar Ábrego García, was illegally sent to El Salvador after what US officials admit was an administrative error.

No charges. No convictions. No criminal history. And yet, the Trump administration illegally deported Kilmar Abrego Garcia defying a court order, ignoring due process, and possibly sentencing him to death in a Salvadoran prison. This wasn’t law and order. This was lawlessness… pic.twitter.com/3eYzLysGbc — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) April 17, 2025

Despite a Supreme Court ruling that he should be brought back to the US, the Trump government has failed to comply because he is now under a foreign jurisdiction – much like it was impossible for the US government to intervene in an active Romanian court case in order to have the Tate brothers brought back to the US.

Oh, wait …

So weird how Trump can break the Tate brothers out of prison in another country and bring them home, but he can’t seem to bring back a guy his administration gave protected status to and deported by accident. Weak. — The Subtext (@TrueSubtext) April 14, 2025

The case has highlighted the lack of due process for recent deportees, and it was against that background that JD Vance launched into a Twitter rant on why the government shouldn’t have to follow *checks notes* the law.

While there were several noteworthy and troubling points about the so-called vice president’s strop, a lot of people picked up on one claim in particular.

1.

Unless JD Vance’s ancestors were Black or Brown, they certainly did not build the country with their bare hands. They used whips and guns. — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) April 16, 2025

2.

Quick question: is telling people who simply disagree with your illegal deportations that they support a “mass invasion” of our country “smug, self assured bullshit” or no? And do you not think our ancestors also built this country? https://t.co/GKeY41dGd1 — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) April 16, 2025

3.

“the mass invasion of the country my ancestors built with their bare hands” is just total fascist claptrap https://t.co/kRBoqZ7W0l — Adam Gaffney (@awgaffney) April 16, 2025

4.

This is incredibly close to “Heritage American” nonsense from Vance. The “my ancestors built with their bare hands” language implies that he’s “more American” than any immigrant, not just illegal ones, including his wife.

I find that gross and un-American. https://t.co/pLFrR55aAq — G. Scott Shand (@GScottShand) April 16, 2025

5.

JD Vance is now claiming barefoot mountain folk built the White House — Jason Smith (@profitratedown) April 17, 2025

6.

Your ancestors? I’m pretty sure this nation was built on the backs of stealing land and slavery. — The Pissed Off Lawyer (@legaltweetz) April 16, 2025

7.