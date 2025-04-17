Michael Sheen’s ‘Where There’s a Will, There’s a Wake’ obituary for David Tennant might make you die of laughter

Celebrity David tennant Michael Sheen

If you’ve never watched or listened to the Where There’s a Will There’s a Wake podcast, you’ve really missed out on something special.

Originally hosted by the brilliant Kathy Burke, it allowed celebrities to chat with her about their ‘fantasy funeral’, and despite the dark subject matter, every episode has been packed with laughs – and moving moments.

Although Kathy has passed on – not like that – the podcast lives, and is now in its ‘purgatory’ phase, and that has allowed actors and married couple Georgia and David Tennant to experience another collaboration with their ‘staged’ co-star, Michael Sheen, who was invited to write a eulogy for his good friend.

Only really good friends can get away with roasting one another like this.

“Not, of course, his real name. He was actually christened Marmaduke John Tenant, but nevertheless David Tennant was, of course, a name that came to symbolise a very particular kind of Englishness.”

We’re not prepared to accept that David Tennant will ever die. He’ll clearly regenerate, and there’ll be no need for a eulogy.

Nevertheless, the internet approved of Michael Sheen’s moving words.

Both of them doing each other’s eulogies and owing each other money.

Not me believing he was called Marmaduke I’ll believe anything Michael Sheen says.

Genuinely paused this to fact check Marmaduke before the sarcasm washed over me…

Love their friendship.

Of course, Twitter got to hear about it, too.

When @michaelsheen ’s eulogy is 90% sarcasm and 10% I'm not crying you are. Georgia Tennant and @DavidTennantPod 's episode of #wtawtaw The Purgatory Season is OUT NOW! Listen and follow via the link in the bio ￼ pic.twitter.com/HHDbGdThjH — Where There's A Will, There's A Wake (@deathpod_) April 15, 2025

This is literally the gift that keeps on giving https://t.co/kxSBF8esLY — Jayde (Taylor’s Version) (@1989_Jayde) April 15, 2025

Just love these guys friendship and the wicked sense of humour they have with each other

#MichaelSheen #DavidTennant https://t.co/50BZ5X4Inc — Mandy W (@Mandy6766) April 15, 2025

Petition to have every podcast he does from now on have Georgia as the interviewer!!! https://t.co/HKoqw0z6ip — JustMe (@goingonmyway0) April 14, 2025

David: ‘Michael Sheen was… the best in his price range…’

Michael: ‘David Tennant… was good at finding greatness… and standing next to it…’

These two: ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/X8EyBJ8vVE — 365 Day Sheen Challenge! (@sheen365) April 15, 2025

Of course Michael Sheen would do David Tennant’s eulogy Genuinely cackling in my car listening to this. pic.twitter.com/QJJLVGGR0u — Jayde (Taylor’s Version) (@1989_Jayde) April 15, 2025

#ARSE

G.O. FAM

British sense of humour at its best. Dry, deadpan and hilarious.

And they are both masters at it. https://t.co/sE1A8c0VUu — President Weesey || Head of A.R.S.E. HQ —/\ (@Baddie48ofARSE) April 15, 2025

You probably won’t be surprised to learn that when Michael Sheen appeared on the podcast, he asked David to do his eulogy.

thinking about when david tennant had michael sheen blushing like a teenager in love pic.twitter.com/OZZMVuV5Ct — brandon (@aziraxhale) March 8, 2025

So, round 2 was clearly revenge.

