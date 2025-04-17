People have been sharing the stupidly expensive things they bought that were actually worth every penny – 17 big bucks purchases with zero regrets

Round Ups Ask Reddit

Life continues to be ridiculously expensive, but if you’ve got deep pockets it can be worth digging into them every now and then.

This is especially true if you’re forking out for big adult purchases. While they might be expensive up front, the long-term rewards will be more than worth it. Don’t take our word for it, the replies to this question set by u/2a_lib over on r/AskReddit speak for themselves:

‘What’s a stupidly expensive adult purchase that you now swear by that you would buy again in a heartbeat?’

Here are the top answers from people with zero buyer’s remorse…

1.

‘Hearing aids.

‘My mum refused to use them. We finally got her to use NHS ones but she hated them and hardly ever wore them.

‘My sister and I took her to a private appointment and got her new ones that while expensive, have completely changed her life. She went from not taking part in conversations or going out, to back being the life of the party. If and when I need them, I will definitely be getting them.’

-ubiquitous_uk

2.

‘I paid 80 dollars for three pairs of socks because I didn’t look at the price. I just comfortably assumed I could happily afford it.

‘That was about 6 years ago and I’ve just had to get rid of the first pair. Worth every penny (big thick merino wool ones that I wear with my work boots).’

-andy11123

3.

‘Good shoes and coats for my children. I’ve made myself a promise that no matter how old they are anytime they want good shoes and a coat I’ll buy it for them. No questions asked.’

-JezusHairdo

4.

‘A high-end mattress Like, borderline “do I need to finance this?” expensive. I used to think any mattress would do, but once I got one that actually supported my back and kept me cool at night? Life changing. I sleep like a pampered cat now. No regrets’

-velvetfairydust

5.

‘Hotel right next to or in the airport for the night before the flight home, especially if it’s a relatively long flight.

I did this before a 9hr+ flight where I literally checked out of the hotel and walked less than 1 minute through a tunnel that led me directly into the airport. Eliminating the hassle of getting transportation to the airport is a luxury I will always try to budget for.’

-Charming-Ad-2381

6.

‘As a woman, decent bras.

‘The outlay is painful up front but the whole point is, nothing afterwards is. No digging in. No weird cup spills. No loosening throughout the day until it’s pointless. No exposed wires after a week. No torn hooks after a couple of washes.

Buy a good bra. You deserve it. Your girls deserve it. Your back deserves it.’

-Whollie

7.

‘Professional movers.

‘Greatest luxury item I’ve ever spent money on.’

-Ruockingrocks

8.

‘Monthly cleaning service!!!! Best non-required use of my money to date.’

-PetuniasSmellNice

9.

‘The smart toilet with built-in bidet, blow dryer, and seat warmer. It’s incredible.’

-CaniacGoji