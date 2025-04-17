‘What has little by little disappeared over the last 10-20 years without people noticing?’ – 19 things we didn’t know we had until they were gone

Life r/AskReddit

Time is a slippery beast, in some ways whizzing past at the speed at light, at others creeping by incredibly slowly. And somewhere amongst it all, things that we’ve always taken slowly vanish without us noticing until they’re gone.

AskReddit user Perfect_Cap_3868 has been pondering this, asking:

What has little by little disappeared over the last 10-20 years without people paying much attention or noticing?

Lots of people piped up with the things they suddenly realised had gone, like these…

1.

‘To be totally unreachable for hours or even days.’

–gbitg

2.

‘Perpetual licenses instead of paying monthly for every single thing.’

–SatansGothestFemboy

3.

‘Reading comprehension. This includes listening skills, as it requires patience, focus, and reasoning.’

–nietzsches-lament

4.

‘Gauges in cars. They all 16:9 wide screens now.’

–Pionnier1313

5.

‘Almost everything replaced by a smartphone. E.g calendar.’

–relaxed-massage

6.

‘Bumble bees, use to see them all the time as a kid. Now it’s kind of like seeing a rare Pokémon.’

–Few-Macaroon1523

7.

‘Where did the hippies go?’

–Same_Rub_7432

8.

‘When I was growing up in the 90s, vanity was looked down upon and seen as an expression of insecurity. Now in the age of social media, it’s glorified – even when unfounded.’

–Nutcrackaa

9.

‘Attention span (thanks doom scrolling).’

–ExoticTemperature666

10.

‘Civil discourse with people outside our echo chamber.’

–sambonidriver