25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Congratulations if you’ve won the work lottery that means you get paid time off over the double bank holiday weekend. Commiserations if you work in the hospitality industry or for one of the emergency services, because you’re about to get even more slammed than usual.

The 25 funny tweets we’ve rounded up work equally well as a little pre-holiday chill or a five-minute consolation prize before you dash back to work.

Either way, give your favourites a follow.

UK: Easter is too commercialised.

France: tenez ma biere pic.twitter.com/nJH7sbnZlR — Al Murray – DKMS.ORG.UK (@almurray) April 15, 2025

People say stay seated on planes until it’s your turn to leave, but why should I miss the opportunity to push my head against the overhead compartment and bend my neck at a 90° angle? — VeryBritishProblems (@SoVeryBritish) April 15, 2025

Like Jesus, there is also no record of Batman's life between the age of 12 and 30. — Robert Bonnett (@RoBonnett79) April 15, 2025

Not looking forward to explaining this ticket to my wife… pic.twitter.com/jRSiPCby9H — ฿₳₮₮ⱠɆ ฿ɎⱤĐ (@BattleByrd) April 15, 2025

Welcome to parenthood. Your new hobbies are setting fake timers, trying not to scream, and the occasional shower. — Henpecked Hal (@HenpeckedHal) April 15, 2025

Outlook: You have 1 unread email. Me: I do? Where? Outlook: lol, well that’s the big mystery. Anyway, have a fun day! — Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) April 17, 2025

I don’t want to watch this, I just want to believe the answer is Jack Hargreaves pic.twitter.com/H0n469ZSSe — Hello, This is Ivan (@hellothisisivan) April 14, 2025

"what do your tattoos mean" they mean i have to wear long sleeves around grandma — trash jones (@jzux) April 17, 2025

if you don't have anything nice to say you must be my mother — Natalie Would (@_NatalieWould) April 14, 2025

