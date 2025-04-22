The White House may wrap Pete Hegseth’s lunch in a map, after he shared classified info with his wife in a second Signal group chat – 19 facepalms

US US politics

After more than a dozen senior Trump administration officials discussed top-secret military plans for an attack on Yemen in an unsecure Signal group chat, before discovering one of them had invited a journalist into the conversation, you’d think that Pete Hegseth – the Defense Secretary who set up the chat – would have been sacked.

No. Not in Trumpland.

That might soon have to be reviewed, because yet another embarrassing revelation has landed in the lap of the media.

URGENT BREAKING: NYT reports that On March 15, Pete Hegseth dropped precise intel on upcoming Yemen strikes into a private 2ND SIGNAL chat with just four recipients—his wife, his brother, and his personal attorney. Among the details:

– The departure times of the F/A‑18… pic.twitter.com/yjaJeptQsb — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) April 20, 2025

Just like the last time, Hegseth has implied that he’s the victim of a smear campaign.

At the WH Easter egg hunt, Hegseth this morning pathetically blames the media for what his own appointees disclosed about his latest scandals. pic.twitter.com/iYh8tbrbme — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 21, 2025

The White House specifically denies that any classified information was shared in the group chat, and the band played ‘Believe it if you like’.

BREAKING: The WH now says there was "no classified information shared in the signal chat" that Pete Hegseth shared with his wife and brother, among others. BULL SH!T! The chat reportedly included military attack plans. If that doesn’t qualify as classified, then the Trump… pic.twitter.com/g16i5NLyBc — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) April 21, 2025

Donald Trump went so far as to give the impression that he has his Defense Secretary’s back.

REPORTER: “Do you remain confident in Pete Hegseth?” TRUMP: “Why would you even ask a question like that?” Um maybe because Hegseth texted war plans in a second group chat after he was warned not to, you fucking moron? pic.twitter.com/rUqefIcLji — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) April 21, 2025

What he didn’t mention was that his back may have a large target drawn on it.

“The White House has begun the process of looking for a new secretary of defense, according to a U.S. official who was not authorized to speak publicly.” https://t.co/vdN1Er4BUZ — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) April 21, 2025

If he goes in the next couple of weeks, it won’t quite be a Scaramucci – or even a Truss – but it won’t be a good luck for one of Trump’s top picks to have been given the boot so soon into his already disastrous second term.

Facepalms all round.

1.

*Of course* advance information on US combat operations is classified. Pretending otherwise is an insult to our troops, who all know this. The Secretary is unfit to lead. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) April 20, 2025

2.

Were THEY on the signal chat too? pic.twitter.com/MjgBuHhQcZ — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) April 21, 2025

3.

4.

When Pete Hegseth sobers up he’ll be surprised to learn he was defense secretary. — Jason Selvig (@jasonselvig) April 21, 2025

5.

Hegseth walking into the Oval. pic.twitter.com/22QNUsfmkg — Maine (@TheMaineWonk) April 21, 2025

6.

Hey, Madam DNI, just wanted to check back on your current thinking regarding this… also, unrelated, can you just confirm Mrs Hegseth does not have a clearance? Thanks @DNIGabbard pic.twitter.com/pw0BsEiobX — Mike Nelson (@mikenelson586) April 20, 2025

7.

Is it spam or is it just Pete Hegseth texting you classified information? pic.twitter.com/JSHQwfs1Ky — Chasten Glezman Buttigieg (@Chasten) April 20, 2025

8.

Hegseth choosing who can see the military plans https://t.co/sG4vRqAEJF pic.twitter.com/FvBT7NNEPT — Esoteric Europolonist TMG (@Liquid_TMG) April 21, 2025

9.

What a damn fool he is! Majority of the picks that Trump made are useless. — Betty Rubble (@TheBettyRubble) April 20, 2025

10.