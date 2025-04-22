US US politics

The White House may wrap Pete Hegseth’s lunch in a map, after he shared classified info with his wife in a second Signal group chat – 19 facepalms

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 22nd, 2025

After more than a dozen senior Trump administration officials discussed top-secret military plans for an attack on Yemen in an unsecure Signal group chat, before discovering one of them had invited a journalist into the conversation, you’d think that Pete Hegseth – the Defense Secretary who set up the chat – would have been sacked.

No. Not in Trumpland.

That might soon have to be reviewed, because yet another embarrassing revelation has landed in the lap of the media.

Just like the last time, Hegseth has implied that he’s the victim of a smear campaign.

The White House specifically denies that any classified information was shared in the group chat, and the band played ‘Believe it if you like’.

Donald Trump went so far as to give the impression that he has his Defense Secretary’s back.

What he didn’t mention was that his back may have a large target drawn on it.

If he goes in the next couple of weeks, it won’t quite be a Scaramucci – or even a Truss – but it won’t be a good luck for one of Trump’s top picks to have been given the boot so soon into his already disastrous second term.

Facepalms all round.

