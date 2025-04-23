US elon musk

Elon Musk is leaving the White House to spend more time watching the Tesla share price tank – 13 ferocious farewells

John Plunkett. Updated April 23rd, 2025

So farewell then, Elon Musk, who is apparently leaving his White House role to spend more time watching the Tesla share price spiral downwards.

Musk has appeared surprised by all the flak he’s got over the last few months, just because of his entirely unelected White House role in which he axed countless jobs while waving a chainsaw around his head. Not to mention that ‘Nazi salute’, obviously.

And just for a little bit of important extra context …

Chances are his beloved DOGE will continue without him, and Musk will still continue to advise the president, just not to the high-profile extent we’ve seen since Trump returned to the White House.

And these farewells surely said it all.

