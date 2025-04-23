Elon Musk is leaving the White House to spend more time watching the Tesla share price tank – 13 ferocious farewells

US elon musk

So farewell then, Elon Musk, who is apparently leaving his White House role to spend more time watching the Tesla share price spiral downwards.

Musk has appeared surprised by all the flak he’s got over the last few months, just because of his entirely unelected White House role in which he axed countless jobs while waving a chainsaw around his head. Not to mention that ‘Nazi salute’, obviously.

Musk wants to leave politics because he’s tired of ‘attacks’ from the left: report https://t.co/QAtjRlIpcJ pic.twitter.com/I2ItCsBMoi — The Independent (@Independent) April 21, 2025

And just for a little bit of important extra context …

A devastating Tesla earnings report today… Net income fell 71%.

Total revenue slid 9% from $21.3 billion a year earlier.

Tesla stock down 41% so far in 2025, suffered their worst quarterly drop since 2022. pic.twitter.com/D0fj4nJkgn — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) April 22, 2025

Chances are his beloved DOGE will continue without him, and Musk will still continue to advise the president, just not to the high-profile extent we’ve seen since Trump returned to the White House.

And these farewells surely said it all.

1.

The guy isn’t in politics. Nobody voted for him. He didn’t do shit. Stole a shit ton of data. Government spending is actually up. Ruined the careers of 1000s of people and then decided “meh” not for me. Doesn’t matter if he leaves the Trump administration tomorrow. He made his… https://t.co/MXMGCxB6F6 — Boston Smalls (@smalls2672) April 22, 2025

2.

who’s the snowflake now you fucking loser https://t.co/fs9DXzi4ga — trash jones (@jzux) April 22, 2025

3.

Ruined thousands of people’s lives, wrecked important government agencies, stole data, spread unhinged conspiracy theories, but now he is the victim. https://t.co/pAgwiIW7lT — Thomas Kennedy (@tomaskenn) April 22, 2025

4.

dont ever let anyone tell you your voices dont matter https://t.co/mj1bFZg8VM — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) April 22, 2025

5.

Never has the concept of bullying been more thoroughly vindicated https://t.co/2atVs70zUw — John Duncan (@Johntheduncan) April 22, 2025

6.