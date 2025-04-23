Twitter AI

Prepare to hate this advert for a controversial cheating app, which is so dystopian it beggars belief

Dominic Carter. Updated April 23rd, 2025

A recently-launched Language Learning Model AI called Cluely has gone viral thanks to an advert which shows it being used by a young man on a date hoping to score.

The tool, which is built on the idea that it will help people to ‘cheat on everything’, already sounds controversial enough, but see for yourself how the advert makes everything worse …

Pretty Black Mirror, right? And while the advert might be an exaggerated look at what Cluely is currently capable of, the reality is unnerving/ promising depending on your perspective of artificial intelligence.

Set up by 21-year-old Chungin “Roy” Lee, Cluely is designed to be the spiritual successor to the calculator or spellcheck, both of which are helpful tools that even the intellectual playing field. Cluely, on the other hand, wants to help users ‘cheat’ by secretly supplying them with useful information for job interviews, exams and sales calls via a hidden browser.

But does Cluely take things too far with its element of deception? Having watched the advert, these people certainly think so.

Perhaps we’re all missing the point though. Chungin Lee knows that effective adverts play on the emotions of their viewers, and this promotional clip for Cluely is no different:

To learn more about Cluely, read its manifesto here if you’re feeling brave enough.

Source Roy, Image: Screengrab