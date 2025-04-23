Prepare to hate this advert for a controversial cheating app, which is so dystopian it beggars belief

Twitter AI

A recently-launched Language Learning Model AI called Cluely has gone viral thanks to an advert which shows it being used by a young man on a date hoping to score.

The tool, which is built on the idea that it will help people to ‘cheat on everything’, already sounds controversial enough, but see for yourself how the advert makes everything worse …

Cluely is out. cheat on everything. pic.twitter.com/EsRXQaCfUI — Roy (@im_roy_lee) April 20, 2025

Pretty Black Mirror, right? And while the advert might be an exaggerated look at what Cluely is currently capable of, the reality is unnerving/ promising depending on your perspective of artificial intelligence.

Set up by 21-year-old Chungin “Roy” Lee, Cluely is designed to be the spiritual successor to the calculator or spellcheck, both of which are helpful tools that even the intellectual playing field. Cluely, on the other hand, wants to help users ‘cheat’ by secretly supplying them with useful information for job interviews, exams and sales calls via a hidden browser.

But does Cluely take things too far with its element of deception? Having watched the advert, these people certainly think so.

I guess I just didn’t fully grasp how many losers there are in the world. Like I knew there were a lot of losers out there, but the amount of losers that would have to exist to, one, make this product feasible and, two, to make this ad’s existence possible is hard to process. https://t.co/RxM8X8wgAW — Ryan Broderick (@broderick) April 21, 2025

I don’t understand why a guy would commission an expensive commercial about his AI app in which he goes on a date, lies to a girl about his age, pays for her fancy dinner, and then despite all this couldn’t get laid. He willingly chose this script. Can someone please explain? https://t.co/by5PE2Ghcb — Eli Schiff (@eli_schiff) April 21, 2025

POV: You just said you work for an AI company on a date. https://t.co/aArsYh1uBp pic.twitter.com/08hQJbUejP — Athene: Legally Distinct Snake (@AthenePromachos) April 21, 2025

It’s amazing how many AI products pitch themselves with “We know that you, dear viewer, are a stupid, lazy asshole and our service will help you barely stumble through your social and professional life.” https://t.co/T1t4K5Uvds — Chungo Tumpus’s House of Horrors (@Mr_Finn_McCool) April 21, 2025

Expect a sharp rise in unfuckable losers confidently believing they are not, in fact, unfuckable losers in the coming months https://t.co/ueC3exlBjq — Whiskey Business (@WhiskeyBizMTG) April 22, 2025

This video is a masterclass in ragebait marketing. The product is just another LLM wrapper, but this ad is so antagonistic, so irritating , so annoying. It has no motive but to make people mad enough to comment. What an intricate artform. 10/10. https://t.co/VAPQKvdZEW — oluwasefunmi (@adebola_io) April 22, 2025

sooner or later there was going to be an AI company that outright promotes the idea of circumventing learning or strengthening social skills for a desired result. you know, the things that make people people https://t.co/xHC8lx4OAW — COSMIC SLOP (@afrocosmist) April 21, 2025

what the fuck. what the fuck. this is evil https://t.co/T2XvNZxAMZ — tautologer (@tautologer) April 20, 2025

new black mirror episode looks cool- wait.. https://t.co/Lq3p3GZEcl — trockwarren (@trockwarren) April 20, 2025

Cluely’s launch video shows a guy using futuristic glasses to cheat on a date. The actual product? A desktop assistant. No glasses, no date, nothing close. It’s a strange choice to market it like this when the real thing is way more mundane. Plus the date doesn’t even go well lol https://t.co/26gUpTsoYu — Nikit (@nikit_chitteti) April 22, 2025

Perhaps we’re all missing the point though. Chungin Lee knows that effective adverts play on the emotions of their viewers, and this promotional clip for Cluely is no different:

the fact that ur watching it, getting annoyed, and commenting is why the video was designed this way. it’s doing better than i expected tbh — Roy (@im_roy_lee) April 21, 2025

To learn more about Cluely, read its manifesto here if you’re feeling brave enough.

