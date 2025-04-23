Entertainment jamie oliver

Never forget the moment these young nugget fans broke Jamie Oliver’s healthy heart

Poke Staff. Updated April 23rd, 2025

Back in 2010, Jamie Oliver tried to change people’s attitude to food with a TV show called Jamie Oliver’s Food Revolution.

He travelled around the US, visiting areas with poor diets and equally poor health outcomes, showing those communities the benefits of introducing healthier eating for school meals.

This clip captured the moment some youngsters broke his heart with their unshakable love for chicken nuggets. See for yourself.

That “Great!” spoke volumes.

It was his own fault for making the finished version look so tempting. People still love the iconic moment.

Fifteen years later, his demo is still having the complete opposite effect to what he intended.

