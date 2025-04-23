Never forget the moment these young nugget fans broke Jamie Oliver’s healthy heart

Entertainment jamie oliver

Back in 2010, Jamie Oliver tried to change people’s attitude to food with a TV show called Jamie Oliver’s Food Revolution.

He travelled around the US, visiting areas with poor diets and equally poor health outcomes, showing those communities the benefits of introducing healthier eating for school meals.

This clip captured the moment some youngsters broke his heart with their unshakable love for chicken nuggets. See for yourself.

The greatest moment in TV history was when Jamie Oliver showed children how mcnuggets are made and smugly said 'now who would still eat this?' and literally everyone put their hand up and he looked really sad pic.twitter.com/0aZTHmatIr — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) April 3, 2024

That “Great!” spoke volumes.

It was his own fault for making the finished version look so tempting. People still love the iconic moment.

1.

I will never take advice on anything chicken related from the guy who thought it was a good idea to make this. https://t.co/nW6QS8GVCE pic.twitter.com/4glKnGKXhL — Cameron (英ヌ旺） (@hxmilton_c) April 3, 2024

2.

Literally discussed this at work today. Right in the middle of our Italian colleague slagging off British food https://t.co/ofv7zRx7Wu — Ruth Tedstone-Woods (@MissRudiBlue) April 3, 2024

3.

I’ll love this clip forever https://t.co/9jEvCmUxvS — Claire Meadows FRSA ️ (@CL_Meadows) April 3, 2024

4.

I mean its still chicken… pic.twitter.com/vgYfnfjPav — a really good cheeseburger (@rgcheeseburger) April 3, 2024

5.

It's always a fun moment when people realize the human condition in real time. I mean, "fun" in a really, really kinda/sorta depressing but also hilarious way. But still fun. https://t.co/XvC4xlApsG — Seth Keysor (@RealMNchiefsfan) April 3, 2024

6.

they're kids lol. they don't think about health, and a lot of them like weird looking food like purple ketchup or candy that looks like actual bugs https://t.co/aaOKn5Ehjx — liza (@zaunither) April 3, 2024

7.

Tonight my food sensitive youngest refused to eat burger with seasoning on it He'd have killed me for a birds eye fake FC tempura chicken instead! https://t.co/p5kmkDrCNZ — Judging EBTs:guilty (@AitkensDrum) April 3, 2024

8.

McNuggets are the greatest food created by my generation. #JustSaying https://t.co/xbCCZ6vc1K — erik walker (@erikmwalker) April 3, 2024

9.

This reminds me about how when I was a Freshman in health class they showed us "Supersize-me". Good documentary. But just made us all want McDonald's because health was my class RIGHT before lunch. https://t.co/vcrqoehAwg — Jay-red (@_JarredHolland_) April 3, 2024

10.

Yep. That did not go as he planned lol. https://t.co/auMhQfVsv8 — Stephaine Bessette hates liars. (@Sixxwitch1) April 3, 2024

Fifteen years later, his demo is still having the complete opposite effect to what he intended.

Ironically, this makes me realize mcnuggets aren't as bad as I think — ` (@nocapfelix) April 3, 2024

READ MORE

Uncle Roger’s merciless assessment of Jamie Oliver’s egg-fried rice is just as delicious now as it was three years ago

Source historyinmemes Image Screengrab