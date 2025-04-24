US Pete hegseth

Pete Hegseth said he’d be rooting out ‘fat’ leaders from the military and got owned into next week – 13 calorific comebacks

John Plunkett. Updated April 24th, 2025

Donald Trump’s defence secretary Pete Hegseth has been having a long, hard think about the United States’ military capabilities and this time he’s managed to do it without sharing any classified information.

And it turns out one thing in particular has been playing on Pistol Pete’s mind. And that’s the possibility that some of the country’s military leaders might be … overweight. Or, in Hegseth world, ‘fat’.

Here’s what he had to say at the Army War College on Wednesday.

And these people surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

