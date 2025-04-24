Pete Hegseth said he’d be rooting out ‘fat’ leaders from the military and got owned into next week – 13 calorific comebacks

US Pete hegseth

Donald Trump’s defence secretary Pete Hegseth has been having a long, hard think about the United States’ military capabilities and this time he’s managed to do it without sharing any classified information.

And it turns out one thing in particular has been playing on Pistol Pete’s mind. And that’s the possibility that some of the country’s military leaders might be … overweight. Or, in Hegseth world, ‘fat’.

Here’s what he had to say at the Army War College on Wednesday.

BREAKING: In a shocking moment, Pete Hegseth just said he will examine the promotion of “fat” people to leadership positions in the military and seek to stop them. This is bonkers. pic.twitter.com/u7BKZzJzXf — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) April 23, 2025

And these people surely said it best.

He should examine whether heavy drinkers should be in positions of leadership — Lawrence Fitzgerald (@lwfitzgerald) April 23, 2025

Hegseth wants to wage war on waistlines while morale, readiness, and credibility collapse around him. — Nikos Unity (@nikosunity) April 23, 2025

This is America. If you don’t hire “fat” people, the pool of possible employees drops by 60% https://t.co/th2pO9LWd4 — Jason Good (@jasonmgood) April 23, 2025

Insane….Hegseth speaking at US Army War College just now saying no “fat” people pic.twitter.com/TMie4z52gL — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) April 23, 2025

