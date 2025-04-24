This restaurant’s fabulous response to a furious diner’s 1-star review is a classic of the genre

Life eating out restuarants unfair reviews

We’ve featured plenty of unfair restaurant reviews being given exactly the treatment they deserved on these pages, and this one is from the very top drawer.

It began when this most unsatisfied of customers complained on Trip Advisor that the south London restaurant had refused to put parmesan cheese on his crab ravioli in a cream salmon sauce.

It went wildly viral back in the day after it was shared by @joolsd on Twitter and it’s an absolute Michelin-starred treat from start to finish.

But that’s not why we’re here, of course. We’re here for the response by the restaurant which was, well, it was lip smackingly good.

Simply delicious!

And here just a few of the responses (including one from the restaurant, the Maximo Cafe Bistrot, in Kennington).

absolute tears of respect — joolsd (@joolsd) April 26, 2019

immediate michelin star — wheels (@wheelswordsmith) April 26, 2019

I wasn't sure to publish it but after a second reading I switched off the polite mode 😂😂😂 — MaximoItalianBistrot (@BistrotMaximo) 27 April 2019

read it again and "who is Alfredo anyway?" has me crying — sam (@mardirooster) 26 April 2019

But not everyone was persuaded …

This is why I keep a small shaker of parmesan in my purse — Mike Beggs (@mikejbeggs) 27 April 2019

You’re barred.

