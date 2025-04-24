‘What’s a super popular opinion that you secretly disagree with?’ – 23 highly controversial statements

Life r/AskUK

In the age of social media and the ability to share your beliefs with a million random strangers, people love to try and be unique. However, the truth is that it’s hard to have an opinion that differs from the norm, and an awful lot of us think along very similar lines.

However, there are some outliers who disagree with received wisdom, something that has been discussed recently on the AskUK subreddit. User GainsAndPastries asked:

What’s a super popular opinion that you secretly disagree with?

And the black sheep among us weighed in with their unorthodox thoughts…

1.

‘That you should be ambitious.’

–yeksnyls

2.

‘I love British weather.’

–EfficientDelivery359

3.

‘The whole Biscoff trend. They’re fine as biscuits, but I don’t get the appeal in stuff like milkshakes, lattes, etc. It’s just far too sickly.’

–lime-enthusiast

4.

‘That Marvel films are good.’

–ChublesNubles

5.

‘A Sunday roast is straight up peasant food and bores me to absolute tears.’

–GrapefruitFar1242

6.

‘That dogs are welcome in food places. I have a dog. I do not bring him when I eat out. I do not want to smell someone’s mutt while I’m eating my food.’

–Buell247

7.

‘I actually don’t mind wind turbines and don’t understand why people disagree of the site of them when they are positive for our environment.’

–Nash-27

8.

‘That the English countryside is beautiful. It’s an ecological desert, nothing remotely natural about it, just endless farmland and little mounds that end up getting called rolling hills. The Lake District is the only exception I’ll make to this, the Yorkshire Dales fall squarely within my categorisation.’

–trying1more

9.

‘I absolutely despise the sound of Freddie Mercury’s voice. Hate Bohemian Rhapsody. People seem to get very passionate about their love of Queen, but I think they sound shit.’

–R3ddit300

10.

‘Cheese doesn’t belong with beans on toast.’

–Zubi_Q

11.