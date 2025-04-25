25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Twitter tweets of the week

Welcome to the Poke’s round-up of the funny things we’ve spotted on Twitter this week. There’s been so much big news, it’s strayed into the topical slightly, but we hope it still takes your mind off the worst the world has to offer – if only for a few minutes.

As always, if you see something you like, share it with your friends.

1.

This parking garage has spots for charging your cats pic.twitter.com/s7HhDYa03m — greg (@greg16676935420) April 23, 2025

2.

I'm not taking orders from a city that sounds like a donkey kong country level pic.twitter.com/5qqsmgpLeh — dink (@stupidtrashboy) April 21, 2025

3.

I have been in hospital for a few days. Just leaving.

I put a sign on my hospital door saying “No J.D Vance visits.” — Eric Idle (@EricIdle) April 24, 2025

4.

This truck has a jellyfish launcher pic.twitter.com/GKxUQ6FKMi — Liliana (@LilithFair10) April 21, 2025

5.

My notes app is all shopping lists, passwords and the names of the everyone’s who’s wronged me since 1983 — Ghostface Kryllah (@kryzazzy) April 21, 2025

6.

my brain just mixed up ICP and IBS, so Insane Bowel Posse it is. — Case (@Cactuscali1991) April 23, 2025

7.

“AI is coming for your job” I’d like to see AI drink 11 coffees, have an anxiety attack, and respond to a work email 6 weeks late — Neil Renic (@NC_Renic) April 19, 2025

8.

i love my cat but i hope in her next life, she's reincarnated as the owner of a very whiny cat — derek guy (@dieworkwear) April 23, 2025

9.

therapist: I think your marriage needs a little mystery to spice things up me: ok [later] wife: how was your day me: none of your fucken business — paperwash© (@PaperWash) April 21, 2025

10.

think one of my earliest violent thoughts was encountering mr blobby as a child. i vividly remember the feeling of viscerally wanting him dead [my chatbot therapist]: There was an error generating a response, — Stan's Account (@tristandross) April 23, 2025

11.

JD Vance,… the last one to see Amelia Earhart alive. pic.twitter.com/lv63vUOnES — Roshan Rinaldi (@Roshan_Rinaldi) April 22, 2025

12.