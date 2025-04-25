‘What’s a completely harmless secret that you keep from your partner?’ – 17 wholesome little white lies

Round Ups Ask Reddit relationships

Good relationships are built on honesty, trust, and apparently a healthy dose of harmless secrets.

At least that’s the case according to the findings of Reddit user imjustagirl740, who decided to find out what makes relationships tick by posing this question to the couples over at r/AskReddit:

‘What’s a completely harmless secret that you keep from your partner?’

Here are the top replies that prove ignorance is bliss…

1.

‘I send the elevator to the lobby right before she gets home from work and she thinks she’s lucky every time’

-dannyrac

2.

‘She gets really happy when the cat hides a toy in her bag so I sneak one in for her to find when she’s having a bad day’

-TeasePeach_

3.

‘When I run to the store to grab some groceries, I’ll ask him what he wants. He has this expensive cereal he likes and snack bars. He asks me to pick some up if they’re on sale. Sometimes I’ll buy them at full price because he deserves nice things.’

-the_unkola_nut

4.

‘My husband travels for work a lot and we have a baby, so many of his first’s are conveniently when dad’s home to see.’

-TweedleBeetleBattle

5.

‘First marriage to my late wife, on the day of the wedding, the ring got stolen out of my car. I was freaking out. My two best men went into overdrive and took a picture of the ring and went to I don’t know how many jewelry stores explaining what had happened and if they had a ring that was similar. They went to this really great jewelry maker and said, “I have something that is really close, give me a bit and I can make it perfect.” He worked his ass off and got it done with about an hour to spare, plus he managed to get my window fixed.

The three of us are the only ones who know. I ended up using that jewelry maker for any jewelry I needed and well I haven’t stopped yet. He ended up telling my best men to not worry about the price and for me to come down after the honeymoon to work it out. I did and he gave it to me at the cost of the materials. He is a great guy. He retired during COVID.’

-sisigenjoyerz

6.

‘I have a terrible memory, so I have a notes file on my phone where I go writing down all of the small details about her that she tells me or I find out. It is extremely organized, how she orders her food or drinks in restaurants, places she wants to visit, movies she wants to see, bands or concerts she is interested in, her favorite colors or characters, just about anything really. Even future gift ideas, important dates, or date ideas (picnic date, theater date) she mentions interest, she gets very happy whenever she goes “aww you remembered”. Also we love dogs, we have a dog. She loves cats, cats make me sneeze. We have a cat. I have antihistamines. She doesn’t know I pop antihistamines like Dr House popped vicodin.’

-GodfatherALT

7.

‘Husband thinks he surprised me with a big gift. It was delivered when I was home alone in the manufacturer’s box so it was obvious what was inside. I asked my neighbor to keep it for a few hours and to “deliver” it again when he got home. He was so excited when he answered the door, wrapped it up and everything. This was 5+ years ago, he still thinks he surprised me!’

-mannatee96

8.

‘I pretend I’m asleep when he leaves for work. He always gives me a gentle kiss on the forehead before he leaves when he thinks I’m sleeping still.’

-jilliancad

9.