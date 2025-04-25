US donald trump Ukraine vladimir putin

Donald Trump’s latest ‘strategy’ to stop the war in Ukraine got all the mockery it deserved but this A++ takedown knocked the rest out of the park

John Plunkett. Updated April 25th, 2025

Donald Trump memorably said that if was returned to the White House he’d stop the war in Ukraine within 24 hours.

Four months later and the war is tragically still going and Trump is still in the White House, obviously.

While the The US president and his VP JD Vance are happy enough to criticise Ukraine, he appears desperately reluctant to criticise Vladimir Putin in any shape or form.

This latest message was the closest he has come, in the wake of the unimaginable horror of Putin’s latest attack on Kyiv – and went viral for reasons that will become obvious.

And it prompted no end of memorable and entirely on-point responses.

But this one surely said it best.

Nailed it.

