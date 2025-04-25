Donald Trump’s latest ‘strategy’ to stop the war in Ukraine got all the mockery it deserved but this A++ takedown knocked the rest out of the park

US donald trump Ukraine vladimir putin

Donald Trump memorably said that if was returned to the White House he’d stop the war in Ukraine within 24 hours.

Four months later and the war is tragically still going and Trump is still in the White House, obviously.

While the The US president and his VP JD Vance are happy enough to criticise Ukraine, he appears desperately reluctant to criticise Vladimir Putin in any shape or form.

This latest message was the closest he has come, in the wake of the unimaginable horror of Putin’s latest attack on Kyiv – and went viral for reasons that will become obvious.

And it prompted no end of memorable and entirely on-point responses.

A ‘Vladimir, STOP!’ post on Truth Social appears to be Trump’s secret plan revealed to end the war. We have never looked more foolish and pathetic. pic.twitter.com/F4vR3EjNrx — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 24, 2025

I’m sorry, but “Vladimir, STOP!” is just absolutely a line from porn https://t.co/G2Bcof1OjZ pic.twitter.com/E2lIFBYl5b — Noah Smith (@Noahpinion) April 24, 2025

VLADIMIR THIS ISNT YOU pic.twitter.com/apv9He1jl8 — Mira of Kyiv (@reshetz) April 24, 2025

Posting “Vladimir, STOP!” has to be the funniest of all possible strategies for ending the Ukraine war pic.twitter.com/7mDdXte3xW — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) April 24, 2025

Trump warns Putin: “I’m willing to start posting in ALL CAPS!” pic.twitter.com/WUYxjbTgwJ — Hoodlum (@NotHoodlum) April 24, 2025

Weak and pathetic leader pic.twitter.com/Y8GPJPmHon — Aes (@AesPolitics1) April 24, 2025

Trump literally went from “I’m going to end the war in 1 day” to posting “VLADIMIR STOP” on day 94. Probably the most self-humiliating presidential diplomatic campaign in the modern American history. — Stas Olenchenko (@StasOlenchenko) April 24, 2025

Vladimir, STOP! pic.twitter.com/Yej7OZ52Sr — PhD Бля водній чіп накрився (@antonohaio) April 24, 2025

But this one surely said it best.

To end the war, text STOP to VLADIMIR — Mira of Kyiv (@reshetz) April 24, 2025

Nailed it.

What is his phone number ? — Space Station 22 ️ (@SpaceStation22) April 24, 2025

+6 666 666 66 66 — Mira of Kyiv (@reshetz) April 24, 2025

