16 favourite scathing reactions to Trump’s apparent 40 winks at the Pope’s funeral

We’re beginning to wonder whether Donald Trump should have a decoy to attend functions or to appear in public, like Winston Churchill. Though, rather than the decoy being for the President’s safety, he would be there to lessen the risk of internationally embarrassing gaffes, such as falling asleep at the Pope’s funeral.

Disrespectful motherfucker sleeping at the Pope’s funeral. As an American I’m truly ashamed of this piece of shit. To the rest of the world –

I apologize on behalf of all sane Americans. pic.twitter.com/bjnptSRP0Q — Travis Matthew (@Matthewtravis08) April 26, 2025

While there might have been grounds for arguing that the President was merely closing his eyes in solemn contemplation (as if!), the next image was slightly more damning.

The sound of the mass facepalming event that followed would, ironically, have woken him up.

Can you imagine if Biden ever showed up in public like this? Falling asleep,… drooling on himself? The pundits at Fox News would be running around with their hair on fire,… showing the video on a loop 24/7. pic.twitter.com/Z1GqoIvD0d — Roshan Rinaldi (@Roshan_Rinaldi) April 27, 2025

BOROWITZ: Man Who Fell Asleep at Pope’s Funeral was Already Going to Hell, Says God pic.twitter.com/eZ4tLirLAD — scha·den·freu·de (@BlisterPearl) April 27, 2025

Joe Biden didn’t bankrupt 6 companies or fall asleep at a Pope’s funeral. — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) April 27, 2025

Elderly man with dementia wears blue to a funeral and falls asleep pic.twitter.com/u1R5MBNOnk — Michael MacKay (@mhmck) April 26, 2025

Trump's big trip to Europe for the popes funeral included a disrespectful blue suit instead of black, texting during the ceremony, and then falling asleep. pic.twitter.com/kT2clcrqyY — Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) April 27, 2025

It's crazy to me that the guy who nicknamed President Biden "Sleepy Joe" is the one caught asleep in courtrooms and funerals while Joe's been wide awake. pic.twitter.com/nSu1G6KwYt — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) April 27, 2025

The most embarrassing thing about Trump wearing a blue suit and falling asleep at the Pope’s funeral is that he’s a convicted felon and adjudicated sexual assaulter who was never held accountable for inciting an insurrection against the United States. — Jen (@JenResistedAGN) April 27, 2025

He decided to wear an inappropriate bright blue suit and fell asleep. Pathetic. #PopeFrancis #FuneralPapaFrancisco pic.twitter.com/O2yoaWJ7cu — Alexander Hamilton (@TheeThomasB) April 26, 2025

Trump clearly falling asleep at the funeral for Pope Francis is not only fair game for criticism but should be deeply embarrassing to all Americans. It would have been a huge scandal with any previous president, and yet, the muted media coverage of it shows how far we've fallen. — Charlotte Clymer (@cmclymer) April 27, 2025

Finnish President Stubb tried to keep Trump awake and alive. pic.twitter.com/RHuamDJCGz — Kaarina Jaakkola (@JaakkolaKaarina) April 27, 2025

He wasn't asleep. The demon in him was in a holy place so it passed out! — truthseekerz (@freewillseek) April 28, 2025

What's truly hilarious about Sleepy Don falling asleep at the Pope's funeral… it's that Melania knew her disgusting hubby was snoring, but wanting to shame him in front of the entire world, she refused to wake him up. pic.twitter.com/s803dYJpgC — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) April 27, 2025

Trump embarrassed the US at the Popes funeral. 1. Didn't wear a black suit or tie as instructed.

2. Texted during the Funeral Mass.

3. Unwrapped & chewed gum during Mass.

4. Gazed around like a fidgety toddler during Mass.

But the worst one….Fell asleep and snored during Mass! pic.twitter.com/ncfr4xtu1r — Anarie Whit (@anarie_whit) April 27, 2025

"So first,… he fell asleep at the Pope's funeral,… No wait, wait. Listen!,… And then,… And then everybody heard him SNORING! No, wait, WAIT! And then,… And then,.. HE STARTED DROOLING ON HIMSELF! AHAHAHA!" "Stop it Girl! You're killin' me!" https://t.co/P876RoRgvO pic.twitter.com/9FDYt6xM1Q — Roshan Rinaldi (@Roshan_Rinaldi) April 27, 2025

He’s such an embarrassment. — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) April 27, 2025

It’s not the first time he’s nodded off in public. As well as falling asleep more than once during his fraud trial, he had a quick forty winks at the funeral of Jimmy Carter, and here he is incurring the wrath of Melania at his own inauguration prayer service.

Hey MAGA, remember when you said Sleepy Joe? It’s always projection with these . pic.twitter.com/gSP3N4XJz0 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) April 27, 2025

Sleepy Don, indeed.

