Politics donald trump

16 favourite scathing reactions to Trump’s apparent 40 winks at the Pope’s funeral

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 28th, 2025

We’re beginning to wonder whether Donald Trump should have a decoy to attend functions or to appear in public, like Winston Churchill. Though, rather than the decoy being for the President’s safety, he would be there to lessen the risk of internationally embarrassing gaffes, such as falling asleep at the Pope’s funeral.

While there might have been grounds for arguing that the President was merely closing his eyes in solemn contemplation (as if!), the next image was slightly more damning.

The sound of the mass facepalming event that followed would, ironically, have woken him up.

It’s not the first time he’s nodded off in public. As well as falling asleep more than once during his fraud trial, he had a quick forty winks at the funeral of Jimmy Carter, and here he is incurring the wrath of Melania at his own inauguration prayer service.

Sleepy Don, indeed.

