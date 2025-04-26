US donald trump pope

Donald Trump was asked why he was going to the Pope’s funeral and it’s basically his entire worldview shrunk into 30 seconds flat

John Plunkett. Updated April 26th, 2025

It’s the funeral of Pope Francis on Saturday as no-one anywhere needs reminding and Donald Trump was among the world leaders paying their respects.

Although in the president’s case, the person Trump appears to be paying respects to is … Donald Trump.

We say this after he was asked on his way to the Vatican on Air Force One why he had decided to go to the funeral. And his answer is basically Trump’s entire worldview shrunk into 30 seconds flat.

Could have sworn it was a question about Pope Francis but there you go. And here are just a few of the many responses it prompted.

Source @ArtCandee