Donald Trump was asked why he was going to the Pope’s funeral and it’s basically his entire worldview shrunk into 30 seconds flat

It’s the funeral of Pope Francis on Saturday as no-one anywhere needs reminding and Donald Trump was among the world leaders paying their respects.

Although in the president’s case, the person Trump appears to be paying respects to is … Donald Trump.

We say this after he was asked on his way to the Vatican on Air Force One why he had decided to go to the funeral. And his answer is basically Trump’s entire worldview shrunk into 30 seconds flat.

Donald Trump is asked why he decided to go to the Pope Francis’ funeral. He starts babbling about how he won the Catholic vote and made it all about himself like a quintessential narcissist. pic.twitter.com/UOR0oXvHV3 — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) April 25, 2025

Could have sworn it was a question about Pope Francis but there you go. And here are just a few of the many responses it prompted.

Dude is such a narcissist. — Heather P, MS (@aeroladyny) April 25, 2025

Jesus, and I say this advisedly, f*cking Christ https://t.co/Z5akrgFGPt — Andrew MacDougall (@AGMacDougall) April 26, 2025

It’s always about him. So if he didn’t win the Catholic vote he wouldn’t go? Lol — Elite E Man (@Eman856) April 25, 2025

He doesn’t seem to know anything about pope Francis. https://t.co/wQwadBAn1L — Bert van den Braak (@BraakBert) April 26, 2025

I hope the Pope comes back to life for one second and says fuck off… this is MY funeral you narcissist! — Sue R- ✈ (@SueRButterfly) April 25, 2025

He’s such a patheticly small narcissistic little man. No praise or attention for others without attention for him. https://t.co/oNFO56hgwU — DutchModerate ✝ (@DutchChrInd) April 26, 2025

It‘s always only about him instead of saying something to show respect and to represent the american catholics… — CryptoRabbits.ETH ❤️ (@RabbitsCrypto) April 25, 2025

