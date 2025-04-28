Exclusive bingo

Dabbers at the ready to play Vinted Buyers Bingo!

Amanda Wilkie. Updated April 28th, 2025

If you’re after some new clothes, but also want a bargain, then Vinted can be the perfect place. Other secondhand goods apps are available.

Unfortunately, not every seller is worth a five-star review. If you’ve ever bought from Vinted and it’s been less ‘new outfit’ and more ‘hissy fit’, then play our Vinted Buyers Bingo and let us know how many you’ve crossed off.

Vinted Buyers Bingo An item arrived dirty and/or threadbare Received a fake item An item arrived in a bin bag Had to pay the postage to return a dodgy item Received completely the wrong item Got given a terrible excuse as to why an item hadn't been sent yet Received an empty package Seller randomly cancelled the sale and didn't tell you why Item described as brand new without tags had quite obviously been worn



Image Pexels