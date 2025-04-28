Jeremy Vine is putting the brake on his cycling videos because of all the abuse but there was one top-notch troll that even made him laugh

Celebrity cycling Jeremy vine trolls

Farewell then, Jeremy Vine’s cycling videos, in which the Radio 2 and Channel 5 man highlighted the everyday perils of making your way to work on the bike.

How much you took his side or sympathised with the drivers he was doing his best to put in the spotlight, well, that’s down to you. But one things for sure – feelings ran high on all sides.

So high, in fact, that Vine has declared he’s not going to do it anymore because of all the trolls. In entirely unrelated news, he’s also got a book out.

Small announcement. I’m stopping my cycling videos. The trolling just got too bad. They have had well over 100 million views but in the end the anger they generate has genuinely upset me. pic.twitter.com/QWArHDPQwV — Jeremy Vine | Here, on Insta & Facebook (@theJeremyVine) April 27, 2025

If you’re wondering about the sort of abuse which so upset him, he shared an example or two.

Steady on, Jimbo!

But never let it be said that Vine doesn’t know a good troll when he sees one, after he shared this particular comeback which made him (and quite a few others) smile.

‘I can take criticism — for example, this made me laugh,’ said Vine.

But is he a back seat driver? No, that’s probably going too far again.

Anyway, let’s hope JV is still cycling to work, just not sharing the videos on Twitter anymore.

He has a point. You need to get a life https://t.co/ALbGb1QgMD — Richard ✡︎ (@FriedRich12159) April 28, 2025

But also this.

This is bad news… @theJeremyVine videos and @MikeyCycling have done a huge amount for cyclists’ safety. Hope it’s not a permanent thing. Thank you for everything you’ve done https://t.co/fSJ0gvaWwV — PassPixi (@PassPixi) April 27, 2025

Stay safe on the roads, people! And – please! – drive (and cycle) carefully.

READ MORE

Sharron Davies bemoaned all the woke movies with a message and the entirety of the internet responded as one

Source