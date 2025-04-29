Elon Musk’s latest DOGE joke was about as funny as cancelling Ebola prevention programmes – 15 weary eyerolls

US elon musk

We cross now to the richest man in the world, who is in charge of the tech bros rummaging through Americans’ private information, looking for things to cut.

In case you hadn’t spotted his hilarious joke – the badge number is 69420, which must be the height of comedy if you’re a teen boy at a single-sex school in the 80s.

Tweeters had some notes.

1.

I bet this hits so hard if you’re 11 pic.twitter.com/n1lc5v9lH9 — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) April 29, 2025

2.

For God's sakes are we back in kintergarden? Can't this guy get enough of himself? He needs to go back to Tesla and work again, quit making so much noise on his social media nightmare he's destroying..he's part of XBangers that make it obnoxious sadly https://t.co/b3Y1zpjM1l pic.twitter.com/pljFW4dDcT — MedicalQuack (@MedicalQuack) April 29, 2025

3.

69420? What is he five years old? My apologies to five year olds. — CrabbyWill (@CrabbyWill) April 29, 2025

4.

You sad sad man. Give it a rest. https://t.co/NKUXHa6QVU — Michael Brown (@MABrownStuff) April 29, 2025

5.

That’s just embarrassing. JFC. — Suzy (@suzygra) April 29, 2025

6.

Elon’s the kinda dude that would call the police because someone left him a mean voice message on Xbox live. — w. ☭ (@ayykitten) April 29, 2025

7.

The same DOGE bankrupting the country? — Live On The Chat (@LiveOnTheChat) April 29, 2025

8.

and they wonder why nobody takes any of this seriously. https://t.co/HQMwxZ5qEL — Nebraska Nicole (@nebraskanicole1) April 29, 2025

9.

Knock knock get the fk away from gov and give everyone their jobs back…also give everyone their funding back https://t.co/g7X06NEBJM — hannah bartlett (@hannahbartlet18) April 29, 2025

10.

Another word for scam. Let me know when their findings are independently verified. Still waiting for fraud charges to be brought. — Progressive Conversations (@wadadli_albany) April 29, 2025

11.

see its funny because his badge number is 69420 do you get it guys do understand the joke its funny the joke is that his badge number has 69 and 420 its a funny joke guys https://t.co/3hFPUmjnlL — John “The Neanderthal” Fetterman (@dalla_scienza) April 29, 2025

12.

I almost feel sorry for you. All the money in the world… https://t.co/gheKsUIxmw — Pleasant Wolf (@futwolfhardware) April 29, 2025

13.

Knock knock Canadians sent you a clear message. Go back to Tesla. https://t.co/XR5mGpKxVU — Gary Greenberg (@GAGreenberg) April 29, 2025

14.

15.

Never forget.

READ MORE

Noted genius Elon Musk said it’s 76 years since 1969, and the takedowns were visible from space

Image Elon Musk