US elon musk

Elon Musk’s latest DOGE joke was about as funny as cancelling Ebola prevention programmes – 15 weary eyerolls

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 29th, 2025

We cross now to the richest man in the world, who is in charge of the tech bros rummaging through Americans’ private information, looking for things to cut.

Tweet by Elon Musk, showing him in a leather jacket, holding a badge that looks like a police badge, but says 'The DOGEFATHER, DOGE'. Text of tweet - 'Knock, knock ... it's DOGE'

In case you hadn’t spotted his hilarious joke – the badge number is 69420, which must be the height of comedy if you’re a teen boy at a single-sex school in the 80s.

Tweeters had some notes.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Never forget.

READ MORE

Noted genius Elon Musk said it’s 76 years since 1969, and the takedowns were visible from space

Image Elon Musk