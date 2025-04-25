Noted genius Elon Musk said it’s 76 years since 1969, and the takedowns were visible from space

US elon musk

The Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, is a body set up to snoop through Americans’ tax and social security details, cut funding to essential programmes, and give its leader – Elon Musk – a chance to prance around pretending he’s the President’s right-hand man.

Elon Musk is now presiding over the cabinet meeting. They're not beating the co-president allegations. (And co-president might be putting it charitably for Trump.) pic.twitter.com/5xtTyh45Hq — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 26, 2025

The highly unpopular department has been one of the main causes of a huge drop in approval for Trump, Musk, and – it turns out – Tesla, yet the efficiency savings it claims to have made have not only been thoroughly debunked, but have also to be offset against the costs of losing essential workers.

Elon Musk has cut somewhere between 0% and 3% of what he promised—and most of what was cut was not waste or fraud or abuse, but simply expenditures Mr. Musk did not personally favor for partisan reasons. DOGE is the biggest program failure in the history of American government. pic.twitter.com/w0rPOsAj6E — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) April 21, 2025

There is precisely zero evidence – presented, verified, vetted – that Elon Musk and DOGE have found any fraud whatsoever or "cut" so much as $1 of actual savings. Let alone any cuts that would pass legal muster. — Jeff Timmer (@jefftimmer) April 21, 2025

As Elon Musk babbles at the Cabinet meeting about $150 billion in DOGE savings from fraud and waste… Have there been any fraud cases brought by the DOJ or nah?pic.twitter.com/JRz52Y7hk2 — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) April 10, 2025

One reason that the math – as our American friends say – isn’t mathing, may just be because the alleged genius with his hand on the tiller doesn’t understand how numbers work.

Well, that’s awkward. 2025 – 1969 is a Countdown numbers round-level calculation. Community Notes to the rescue.

His miscalculation was far too good an opportunity for people to pass up on. There’s some NSFW language.

1.

2.

If our politics focussed more on education and scientific advancement instead of e.g. which bathrooms we can use, maybe we’d be closer to Mars instead of struggling to calculate 2025 – 1969 =56 https://t.co/SE6MzFmnSX — Martin Bauer (@martinmbauer) April 24, 2025

3.

TFW you are certified, high IQ genius https://t.co/80tKmpmzDV pic.twitter.com/aqnfiW1s2x — Centrism Fan Acct (@Wilson__Valdez) April 23, 2025

4.

This fucking dumbfuck can't even perform kindergarten arithmetic but his even more moronic cult think he's a fucking genius. You seriously cannot make this shit up! https://t.co/cwuJxbuLWv pic.twitter.com/9mZaJgQKbH — Adam Warden Ex (@Adam_and_EVs) April 24, 2025

5.

He could grok it. He could ask one of his talented engineers. He could ask his toddler. He could use a calculator. Nope. Like everything, Elmo uses his magic brain!! — ️Тато Верблюд Papa Camel Fella (@ajohna) April 23, 2025

6.

A genius showing his mad math skills pic.twitter.com/pdjNdbFEoy — Flying Dutch Fella (@FlyingDutchPall) April 23, 2025

7.

Is he setting up a “I was so high on Ketamine that I had no idea what I said in 2023-2025. I’ve been detoxed and now I’m back to normal” defense? — Anthony Goldsmith (@AULaw24) April 24, 2025

8.

Wait a second…..carry the 1…..now take the derivative and divide by zero…… I'm getting 42. — Super Happy Fun Sarah (@sarahlwalks) April 24, 2025

9.

Oh he is just getting ready for the future when he will say the exact same thing because he still won’t be heading to mars in that year as well. — Scott (@scott73187192) April 24, 2025

10.

2025-1969 is 76?

Really? This is the richest scientist on the planet? https://t.co/6EsUgGbyzj — Toasty (@CromwellianALB) April 25, 2025

11.

Is this a challenge to see who is the first to point out that it’s 56 years not 76? — NY_Giants_In_2025 (@_Lojo7272_) April 24, 2025

12.

So if the gobshite is to be believed, I’m actually 77! Fair play to me, I’m lookin well on it. I’d easily pass for someone 20 years younger. https://t.co/ZXDYhCoQGu — Niamh ☕️ (@NiamhoNiamh) April 24, 2025

13.

Same Math he uses for the DOGE numbers https://t.co/jW1aBVxQXN — Rantytaff (@rantytaff) April 23, 2025

14.

On a slightly different note …

Why the hell would we want to be on Mars, you weird fuck https://t.co/dOPTp2pqJT — emma (@emma_tac9) April 23, 2025

