Noted genius Elon Musk said it’s 76 years since 1969, and the takedowns were visible from space

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 25th, 2025

The Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, is a body set up to snoop through Americans’ tax and social security details, cut funding to essential programmes, and give its leader – Elon Musk – a chance to prance around pretending he’s the President’s right-hand man.

The highly unpopular department has been one of the main causes of a huge drop in approval for Trump, Musk, and – it turns out – Tesla, yet the efficiency savings it claims to have made have not only been thoroughly debunked, but have also to be offset against the costs of losing essential workers.

One reason that the math – as our American friends say – isn’t mathing, may just be because the alleged genius with his hand on the tiller doesn’t understand how numbers work.

Only 66 years from first flight to landing on the Moon in 1969. Here we are, 76 years later cannot yet return to the Moon. We should have been on Mars by now.

Well, that’s awkward. 2025 – 1969 is a Countdown numbers round-level calculation. Community Notes to the rescue.

2025-1969=56, not 76.

His miscalculation was far too good an opportunity for people to pass up on. There’s some NSFW language.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

On a slightly different note …

