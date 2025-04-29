17 terrifyingly bad ‘Two Sentence Horror’ stories from Reddit

Social Media horror

There’s a popular reddit page called r/TwoSentenceHorror dedicated to very short horror stories written by redditors aiming to provide ‘bite-sized scares’.

Some of them are really quite good and imaginative, to be fair. But that’s not why we’re here. We’re here for the less successful tales of terror which are still entertaining but in a very different kind of way. Thanks to Bad 2 Sentence Horror who compiles and shares these on their Twitter account.

Let’s dive in.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.