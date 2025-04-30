Politics Kemi Badenoch Net Zero Peston

Kemi Badenoch was schooled about the real impact of net zero straight to her face and it’s just fabulous

John Plunkett. Updated April 30th, 2025

Conservative Party leader at the time of writing Kemi Badenoch is no fan of net zero.

Almost as much as Tony Blair, it turns out, with Badenoch warning that it will be impossible for the UK to meet its 2050 target (set by the previous Tory government).

But what is the real impact of net zero for, say, steel producers for example? Well, thank you for asking, because Badenoch was just schooled about the real impact of net zero live on ITV’s Peston programme and the look on her face really does say it all.

Booom!

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

Source @MatthewStadlen