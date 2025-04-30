Kemi Badenoch was schooled about the real impact of net zero straight to her face and it’s just fabulous

Politics Kemi Badenoch Net Zero Peston

Conservative Party leader at the time of writing Kemi Badenoch is no fan of net zero.

Almost as much as Tony Blair, it turns out, with Badenoch warning that it will be impossible for the UK to meet its 2050 target (set by the previous Tory government).

But what is the real impact of net zero for, say, steel producers for example? Well, thank you for asking, because Badenoch was just schooled about the real impact of net zero live on ITV’s Peston programme and the look on her face really does say it all.

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch – and all the anti-net zero zealots – getting educated about the basics of energy supply live on national TV pic.twitter.com/H8mxw96vdT — Matthew Stadlen (@MatthewStadlen) April 29, 2025

Booom!

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

Has anyone decoded the blinking yet? https://t.co/kK0PzakJLH — Hari Ramanathan ️ (@sandrokottos) April 30, 2025

A brilliant, sub 3 minute demonstration on why we need to get off gas and move faster towards renewables to lower bills. Made for wide sharing ! https://t.co/W8JtkgSzc5 — Megan Corton Scott (@mcortonscott) April 29, 2025

Lovely to see #kemikaze shown to have no grasp on real life https://t.co/oPlihDO7lS — josh Price (@jscprice) April 30, 2025

You see that on the silver plate? Yes it’s Kemi’s arse served to her. https://t.co/UwONg2Y7ct — I @sweetdevil.bsky.social ️‍️‍⚧️ally (@SoftDvil) April 30, 2025

A useful corrective to the Reform/Tory fossil fuel evangelists and their anti-renewables bollocks https://t.co/RmAwURwO4k — Chris Barnham (@chris_barnham) April 29, 2025

Badenoch’s sheepish,blinking face at the end hahahaha https://t.co/IKivEARDBZ — Siob, Princess of Yorkshire #FBPE #FBR (@Sillyshib) April 29, 2025

Great piece of easy to understand analysis of energy costs https://t.co/hkYpgI3kT3 — Technology Genius (@TechnologyGeniu) April 30, 2025

READ MORE

Donald Trump was interviewed by an actual grown-up with facts and his utterly bewildered response is both the grimmest and funniest thing you’ll watch this week

Source @MatthewStadlen