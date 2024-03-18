This local bakery’s ‘innovation’ went viral and it took us far too long to work out what we’re looking at

Pics food

It took us far too long to work out what we were looking at here, so now it’s your turn.

It’s a local village bakery’s ‘innovation’ which went viral after it was shared over on – where else? – Reddit.

And we weren’t the only ones about to go on a rapid learning curve, it turned out (and thank goodness for that).

‘My pea brain was convinced that was a crumpet topped with frosting and beans.’

calathiel94 ‘I thought it was a cupcake lol.’

RevolutionaryAd1577 ‘Is that piped mashed potato?’

Hugh_Jampton Y’eah and beans.’

EmphasisDue9588 ‘I don’t think the beans were the confusing part.’

BrokenMindAlways ‘They were for me, I thought vanilla cupcake until I saw the beans, then had to reconsider everything I thought.’

queen_of_potato

And just in case, like this person, you were wondering …

‘Please tell me that is a macaroni pie under there.’

Flat_Professional_55 ‘It’s Scotch pie but they do all sorts of pies. Even saw a donner kebab pie.’

EmphasisDue9588 ‘Fine, I’ll come visit. Please tell us where this is OP!’

wildgoldchai ‘Honestly mate you’ll get these kinda pies in any self respecting bakery in Scotland Christ they sell them in my local newsagents for under 2 quid piping hot.’

DistantDoubloon ‘Only thing missing for me is a bit of cheddar on top, grilled. I would absolutely smash those.’

LifelessLewis ‘Tattie & bean pies! Those are a staple in bakeries up here in the north-east.’

SerboDuck ‘Innovative? These have been around for at least 40 years.’

TwoToesToni ‘This! These have been in every baker in Scotland I’ve been to since I was a kid & long before.’

Lucy420247

