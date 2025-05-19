Donald Trump raged at Walmart for passing his tariff bonanza on to consumers and these 13 A++ comebacks are the only responses you need

US donald trump tariffs

There have been no end of people warning Donald Trump that the upshot of his tariff obsession will be higher prices for American consumers, despite his insistence that they would somehow be borne by the country he was slapping them on.

And lo and behold, this sort of thing has now been happening in the aisles of stores and supermarkets up and down the US.

On the left: The pre-tariff price. On the right: The trump tariff price. Get used to it, you stupid MAGA fucks. You voted for this. pic.twitter.com/SKvoc9LJdf — Scary Larry ✊ (@aintscarylarry) May 18, 2025

So much so that Trump has got the right hump with Walmart, who he says should ‘eat’ the tariffs rather than raising prices.

And these are surely the only responses you need.

1.

Why would Walmart have to “eat” the tariffs? Didn’t he say the other countries pay the tariffs? pic.twitter.com/ik7zOSiBbS — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) May 18, 2025

2.

I’m old enough to remember — because I’m not a newborn infant — when Trump said tariffs were paid by other countries. How can Walmart eat tariffs when they’re not already eaten by other countries? pic.twitter.com/2DauWcsz6S — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) May 17, 2025

3.

Why would Trump expect Walmart to “eat the tariffs” when he’s been promising us that countries pay the tariffs and not American companies? Please explain it to me like I’m Sean Duffy at an airport safety for dummies class. pic.twitter.com/K4kwViIdSX — Turnbull (@cturnbull1968) May 17, 2025

4.

Kamala: we’re going to stop grocery stores from price gouging MAGA: COMMUNISM!!!! Trump: Walmart better not raise prices because of the stupid decisions I made MAGA: MAGA!!! https://t.co/PULYkTdeKe — Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) May 17, 2025

5.

BREAKING: Trump slapped tariffs on Walmart and is now demanding the company “EAT THE TARIFFS”—then closed his post with a thinly veiled threat. Remind me: where’s that “free-market, anti-communist” MAGA choir when the bully is their own guy? pic.twitter.com/xYiW32mQjW — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) May 17, 2025

6.

Wait a minute… Trump’s mad that Walmart is blaming tariffs—that he implemented—for higher prices… and says the real issue is they don’t want to eat the cost? So the problem isn’t the tariffs. It’s that corporations won’t sacrifice their profits to cover for his economic… pic.twitter.com/ZmQxdoNIjL — Agent Self FBI (@RetroAgent12) May 17, 2025

7.