The National Park Service account channelled 1990s Nokia nostalgia to make this snake clip an instant classic

Poke Staff. Updated May 19th, 2025

If you have a Twitter/X account and don’t follow National Park Service@NatlParkService – you’re missing out on some top-quality content.

Not only do they share fantastic photos and videos of the national parks of the US, but they do it with humour. As an example, last year, they posted this clip of a snake, well, snaking. Check it out.

They added a little context.

If you don’t know what they’re getting at, it’s this.

via GIFER

These reactions were the perfect sample of the wider picture. Some just loving the account, a couple loving the snake …and one or two, not so much.

Ryan B added some game sounds.

Wrong game, but we appreciate the effort.

Source NatlParkService Image Screengrab, Wikimedia Commons