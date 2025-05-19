The National Park Service account channelled 1990s Nokia nostalgia to make this snake clip an instant classic

Animals snakes

If you have a Twitter/X account and don’t follow National Park Service – @NatlParkService – you’re missing out on some top-quality content.

Not only do they share fantastic photos and videos of the national parks of the US, but they do it with humour. As an example, last year, they posted this clip of a snake, well, snaking. Check it out.

If it runs into itself, game over. pic.twitter.com/RbG6NmMYNP — National Park Service (@NatlParkService) April 29, 2024

They added a little context.

This Sonoran Mountain kingsnake (Lampropeltis pyromelana) showing off its climbing (and snake game) skills on the side of the visitor center at Coronado National Memorial in Arizona. — National Park Service (@NatlParkService) April 29, 2024

The Sonoran Mountain Kingsnake is a medium-sized snake with red, white, and black bands. It is non-venomous, but it’s a mimic of the Coral Snake which hells keep potential predators at bay. — National Park Service (@NatlParkService) April 29, 2024

If you don’t know what they’re getting at, it’s this.

via GIFER

These reactions were the perfect sample of the wider picture. Some just loving the account, a couple loving the snake …and one or two, not so much.

1.

Dear James A. Garfield NHS visitors: Wildlife is awesome IN THE WILD. Not slithering up the building. You have our solemn pledge that you will never have to see this at our site. If snakes aren’t your jam, consider visiting us in suburban Cleveland. https://t.co/wk9OdeXP1a — James A. Garfield National Historic Site (@GarfieldNPS) April 29, 2024

2.

this isn’t a fun game https://t.co/6SuP0mWcla — y – Milwaukee Admirals (@mkeadmirals) April 30, 2024

3.

The generational divide is between the people who get this joke and those who don’t. https://t.co/FsI77j2T5Y — Ash (@ashtheattorney) April 30, 2024

4.

That’s not the stuff of nightmares at all… https://t.co/powNlupFBJ — HopefulR8RFan (@NotaRealR8RFan) April 30, 2024

5.

I wouldn’t stick around to record it, because I am a big baby, but this is hilarious! https://t.co/SvhOQYQQMs — Alexandra (@nycbubbles) April 29, 2024

6.

If there’s one reason to stay on this site, it’s this account. https://t.co/4HxokVYHI4 — Heather Alterisio (@HeathAlt) April 30, 2024

7.

Okay, what was the old rhyme from my childhood? “Red on yellow, friend to fellow. Red on black, beat it Jack”? Or was red on yellow BAD for a fellow and red on black meant you’d soon meet a cool dude named “Jack”? #ImInTrouble https://t.co/9yUyictutQ — Jonathan Kieran (Author, Artist) (@jonathankieran1) April 30, 2024

8.

I thought the snakes went down and the ladders went up? https://t.co/3Hnymo5ZhI — Cliff Burgess (@CburgesCliff) April 30, 2024

9.

I am watching my love for national parks, architecture, and gaming all come together, in one.

All thanks to a nope rope. — pinkprincessinthecity️‍‍‍ (@pinkprincessin1) April 30, 2024

10.

A fun throw back with a real snake! https://t.co/aThUcvNpkM — Rachel Reilly (@RachelEReilly) April 30, 2024

11.

This is an A+ tweet https://t.co/5EmRntOdnZ — Nathan Strang (@NavyStrang) April 30, 2024

12.

90s kids with the Microsoft Entertainment Pack for Windows are greatly enjoying this tweet https://t.co/dSLP3NyLnp — Maxim Greenberg (@maxvcg) April 30, 2024

13.

on a 20 yr old nokia phone yes — Jens Danielssson (@jensdanielssson) April 30, 2024

Ryan B added some game sounds.

Wrong game, but we appreciate the effort.

