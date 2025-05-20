Politics boris johnson brexit

Boris Johnson tried to paint Keir Starmer’s EU deal as a betrayal, and got owned into next year

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 20th, 2025

The UK has done a deal with the EU to reset some of the changes brought about by Brexit, lessening its impact to some extent.

It opens the door for easier trade, travel and co-operation, as well as the likelihood of a reduction in UK food prices.

There will be a cut in much of the red tape that has prevented UK cheese, sausages and fish, for example, from being exported to the EU, which is good news for the likes of the Scottish salmon industry.

What hasn’t gone down too well with fishing communities and the Brexity right is the extension of the current unpopular fishing agreement, which was due to be renegotiated in 2026, but will now run until 2038. The usual suspects have been out in force.

Sensing a topic for his increasingly unpopular column, Boris Johnson popped up to give his expert opinion on Starmer’s deal.

As usual, it’s 90 per cent waffle.

Bold words from the man who actually negotiated the fishing deal in the first place. There was a lot of eye-rolling, and these comments captured the mood.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

Johnson hypocrisy in full flight.

READ MORE

Boris Johnson was bitten by an ostrich and of all the totally on-point responses this one bit hardest and funniest

Image Screengrab Wikimedia Commons