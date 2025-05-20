Boris Johnson tried to paint Keir Starmer’s EU deal as a betrayal, and got owned into next year

Politics boris johnson brexit

The UK has done a deal with the EU to reset some of the changes brought about by Brexit, lessening its impact to some extent.

Today we struck a landmark deal with the EU. A deal that is in the national interest: delivering more jobs, cheaper bills and secure borders. pic.twitter.com/fM5BjJGhhe — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) May 19, 2025

It opens the door for easier trade, travel and co-operation, as well as the likelihood of a reduction in UK food prices.

Your weekly shop is set to get cheaper. Today’s deal with the EU means: Lower food prices at the checkout

More choice on our supermarket shelves

More money in people’s pockets pic.twitter.com/FVklTd4IgF — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) May 19, 2025

There will be a cut in much of the red tape that has prevented UK cheese, sausages and fish, for example, from being exported to the EU, which is good news for the likes of the Scottish salmon industry.

Salmon Scotland: "We congratulate the UK gov't on securing this deal with the EU, which will slash red tape and speed up the delivery of our premium salmon to market." ~AA #NotAllFish Source: https://t.co/sUbNDfscWi pic.twitter.com/QMGE9CmsuJ — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) May 19, 2025

What hasn’t gone down too well with fishing communities and the Brexity right is the extension of the current unpopular fishing agreement, which was due to be renegotiated in 2026, but will now run until 2038. The usual suspects have been out in force.

May 2025, Badenoch: I’ll reverse Starmer’s EU reset if it betrays Brexit. Tories want to make us poorer #r4today pic.twitter.com/0np7o4VXtV — Poptunes (@Catofbengals) May 18, 2025

If true that will be the end of the fishing industry. https://t.co/jUIH7ZlCpj — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) May 19, 2025

Tice : "We don't want to be tied to an EU in recession" ↙️ Fact : The EU is NOT in recession ↘️ As ever, an outright lie about Europe is waved through unchallenged on UK TV @SkyNews The EU is 27 countries, some of which (Poland, Spain) have growth the UK can only dream of pic.twitter.com/nl0R2Bn9pJ — Alex Taylor (@AlexTaylorNews) May 19, 2025

Brexit did not mean the UK could never do anything at all with the EU ever again What is happening here is an independent UK is striking a deal with an also independent huge trading bloc – exactly as Brexit gave the Govt the power to do pic.twitter.com/aG8bg1DetC — Rocketman COYH (@rocketman1975) May 18, 2025

Sensing a topic for his increasingly unpopular column, Boris Johnson popped up to give his expert opinion on Starmer’s deal.

As usual, it’s 90 per cent waffle.

Two-tier Keir is once again going back on his promises to the people of this country – by making us non-voting members of a two-tier European Union. Under this appalling sell out of a deal the UK will have to accept EU law on a host of measures from food standards to emissions… — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) May 19, 2025

Bold words from the man who actually negotiated the fishing deal in the first place. There was a lot of eye-rolling, and these comments captured the mood.

1.

Oh do shut up. He is trying to undo some of the enormous damage you did with your dreadful deal and after your and Farage lies got us out in the first place. Sadly it won’t undo it all but at least national interest comes ahead of ambition and charlatanism. As for the Covid… https://t.co/CYX3Auftpy — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) May 19, 2025

2.

As the incompetent fuckwit who sold the UK down the river in order to further his own career, you have no right to an opinion on this, so shut the fuck up you bloviating bag of bollocks. — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) May 19, 2025

3.

Boris Johnson told you leaving the EU would benefit the UK. He told you that he had a plan to "get Brexit done". He told you that he'd make you better off if you voted for him. Incredibly he's still trying to tell you things now. pic.twitter.com/kl25uea7TY — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) May 19, 2025

4.

I think you would be very wise to keep your head down & slink quietly into the political undergrowth. https://t.co/dc6qfGjzZi — Clare Hepworth OBE (@Hepworthclare) May 19, 2025

5.

The usual drivel from the bloke who drove around with the lie on the bus. I’ve listed below all the Brexit Benefits we now lose: Zero. Because there are none. (Although some may see the intellectual collapse of the Conservative Party as a benefit … it remains unchanged) https://t.co/80uTscaKcT — Gavin Esler (@gavinesler) May 19, 2025

6.

I totally forgot that u existed. — Dr. Sami Pinarbasi (@Sami_Historian) May 19, 2025

7.

Do you seriously, even in your most self-aggrandizing moments, believe that people will take you remotely seriously after the mess you made of being Prime Minister, Boris? — Matthew Stadlen (@MatthewStadlen) May 19, 2025

8.

A plethora of eloquent and deliberate words, Boris. Three or four of them are even true. You penned an article putting your support behind the Remain campaign, but then, at the last second, realised there was more publicity by siding with Farage? You made this mess. Own it. — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) May 19, 2025

9.

You mean he is resolving your failures and enabling a working relationship with the EU that you never could because of a fantasy ideology.

If the Tories wanted you to return tomorrow with a Rejoin ticket you would snap their hands off — dave lawrence (@dave43law) May 19, 2025

10.

You've got a cheek. I can't believe you've got the audacity to say anything on this subject — Angel calling (@Angelcalling5) May 19, 2025

11.

If I had to rank every single adult in Britain on the seriousness with which to take their views on Brexit, Boris Johnson would come dead last. I include in that people who are medically brain dead. — Nick Tyrone (@NicholasTyrone) May 19, 2025

12.

Keir’s deal doesn’t strip sovereignty, it secures partnership. The UK remains fully independent but gains market access and a voice at the table on standards. It’s not “two-tier,” it’s two friends agreeing to play by shared rules where it matters, while keeping full… — Krystian (@KpictiahNL) May 19, 2025

13.

"And that was The Orange Ball-Chewing Manacled Gimps of Brussels with their latest release …." https://t.co/2V98PGnG0V pic.twitter.com/U7MVFyWkrB — Old Gassy (@OldGassy1984) May 19, 2025

14.

What blows my mind is that Brexit was almost 9 years ago. And no advantages have been seen. Imagine the same thing if we were only ever allowed to have one General Election per lifetime. You had your chance to negotiate deals BJ – but you didn’t. https://t.co/sTpRc4Purn — Geeta Randev (@g_randev) May 19, 2025

Johnson hypocrisy in full flight.

The moment Boris Johnson is told the name of the idiot who actually agreed the Brexit deal. pic.twitter.com/2UL0toSdiY — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) May 19, 2025

