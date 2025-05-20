We’re guessing Donald Trump’s cognitive test didn’t include how to open a box – 15 favourite reactions to his funny fail

US donald trump

In Donald Trump: Stable Genius, episode 23,458, we see the man who brags about getting full marks on his cognitive tests attempt to open a simple hinged box – and give up.

Look at this stable genius in action. Donald Trump can't even open this medal box. What a joke. pic.twitter.com/HFenSbfnow — DonkConnects ♻️™ (@donkoclock) May 19, 2025

For a man with such expensive tastes, we’re surprised he couldn’t get his enormous brain around the concept of opening what is basically a jewellery box.

The awkward moment took place as the President awarded the first Medals of Sacrifice to the families of three police officers who were killed in the line of duty, making it even more embarrassing.

Twitter showed no mercy.

1.

Guy that constantly brags about acing his cognitive test can’t even open a box pic.twitter.com/xmDfr8VaCE — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) May 20, 2025

2.

Donald J for Genius can’t even open a fucking box. pic.twitter.com/X0kqFCtHME — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) May 20, 2025

3.

Who ties his shoes in the morning?pic.twitter.com/wmRpUiEM8S — Ralph Sagola (@MiMagaWatch) May 20, 2025

4.

That’s because it’s not shaped like a Happy Meal — Tara Dublin, Rock Star Author & Podcast Host (@taradublinrocks) May 20, 2025

5.

Grandpa has an issue with opening a box. pic.twitter.com/93g93pCFjZ — Maine (@TheMaineWonk) May 20, 2025

6.

To be fair, it did take the aide two seconds to do it https://t.co/QiXsgJVNkL — Everything Donald Touches Turns To Shit (@Youtalkingtume) May 20, 2025

7.

It's literally like watching a child trying to open a toy and handing it to Mom to open, because they can't or are too lazy to figure it out. — Saabstory (@saabstory14) May 20, 2025

8.

Box: 1

Trump: 0 What a loser https://t.co/UBKkMgl2QG — M-A.Stay’Legit™️ (@BagdMilkSoWhat) May 20, 2025

9.

Can’t open a box, or close an umbrella dumbshit pic.twitter.com/WYmQa91eIo — island girl (@cynthia_kirk03) May 20, 2025

10.

I find it amazing not that he's not able to open the box but that he gets bored of trying in 2 seconds flat. That's all the focus power he has, and that's all his problem solving ability. https://t.co/DKzktVpuFV — IO‍☠️ (@Yoyotisme) May 20, 2025

11.

It's those damn childproof caps. They can't be opened by tiny hands. (Embarrassing that the aid opened it in a second.) — Daemon Palyaco (@DaemonFahkar) May 20, 2025

12.

Trump would spend the next 6 months mocking anyone else for this. "We have such incompetence, such incompetence, have you seen this, they can't even open a box and you want them to fix our border and our economy and the whole time they're like how do you open a box?" https://t.co/3uR1mnmKrv — Jacob Roggero (@JacobRoggero) May 20, 2025

13.

That must be a 5d chess set lol https://t.co/EDFzANkV6s — Aunt Ifa (@Kim43688549) May 20, 2025

14.

Bet he never had this kind of toy. pic.twitter.com/DVkkMckk4O — Annette Johnson UK Wildcats! (@amjohnson53) May 20, 2025

15.

Thank goodness the Person, Woman, Man, Camera, and TV weren’t in an easy-open box. — NP_Thank You, Joe! (@Namaste3464_II) May 20, 2025

We’ll leave this here.

“It’s an old-fashioned term, I just started using it again, it’s called a box. Now everyone’s saying it. Strange word, but beautiful.. a box.” — Tibor M. Kalman (@kalmantibs) May 19, 2025

