US donald trump

We’re guessing Donald Trump’s cognitive test didn’t include how to open a box – 15 favourite reactions to his funny fail

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 20th, 2025

In Donald Trump: Stable Genius, episode 23,458, we see the man who brags about getting full marks on his cognitive tests attempt to open a simple hinged box – and give up.

For a man with such expensive tastes, we’re surprised he couldn’t get his enormous brain around the concept of opening what is basically a jewellery box.

The awkward moment took place as the President awarded the first Medals of Sacrifice to the families of three police officers who were killed in the line of duty, making it even more embarrassing.

Twitter showed no mercy.

We’ll leave this here.

