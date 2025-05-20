JD Vance used Joe Biden’s illness to attack the former president and it surely tells you all you need to know about the man

US JD Vance joe biden

Our very best wishes – and surely everyone else’s too – go to former president Joe Biden after it was revealed he has an aggressive form of prostate cancer that has spread to his bones.

Well, when we say ‘surely everyone else’s too’ we’re not sure this includes vice president JD Vance, who used Biden’s illness to attack the former president, and it really is quite the extraordinary watch.

JD Vance’s reaction to Biden’s cancer diagnosis: “Whether the right time to have this conversation is now or some time in the future, we really do need to be honest about whether the former president was capable of doing the job.” pic.twitter.com/VSUrPfaEg9 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 19, 2025

‘Whether it’s the right time to have this conversation,’ says Vance, before going on to have exactly that conversation. What an absolute specimen.

And these people surely said it best.

What a pathetic excuse for a human being. This is his initial reaction to Biden’s cancer diagnosis. I will always question the sincerity of their Christianity. — (@ChidiNwatu) May 19, 2025

Such a graceless, soulless ghoul @jdvance. Visits with Popes seem to have no impact. In case he hadn’t noticed, his job approval is the lowest of VPs at this point in modern history and well earned. https://t.co/KXbk6xJGDB — Barbara Comstock (@BarbaraComstock) May 19, 2025

This 39-year-old could show a shred of decency. Biden just announced a cancer diagnosis, maybe hold off the political shots until the man catches his breath. Like WTF? Compassion isn’t weakness, JD. It’s leadership but I am sure that’s like asking too much from you.… — Evaristus Odinikaeze (@odinikaeze) May 19, 2025

These guys just can’t bring themselves to show human empathy. — Challenge Your Beliefs (@ChallengeBelief) May 19, 2025

Why would any sane person think it’s relevant to question whether a man with a life-threatening diagnosis was fit for a job he already finished? MAGA keeps inventing new low standards for political attacks. And Vance poses a longer-term threat than Trump in both style and… — Ilyas Ibrahim Mohamed (@iiliyaa) May 19, 2025

